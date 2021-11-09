CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Hindenburg's Fatal Flaws

By Jennifer Robinson
KPBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremieres Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. In 1937, the Hindenburg airship exploded into flames upon landing and 36 people were killed in the horrifying crash, shocking...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The First Circle of Stonehenge

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. A decade-long archaeological quest reveals that the oldest stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a much earlier sacred site: a stone circle built on a rugged, remote hillside in West Wales. Using the latest tools of geotechnology, a dedicated team of archaeologists led by Professor Mike Parker Pearson (University College London) painstakingly searched for the evidence that would fill in a 400-year gap in our knowledge of the site’s bluestones.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
MLive.com

How to Watch “Her Fatal Family Secret” premieres November 5

Tonight at 8/7c on LMN, tune in to watch the premiere of Her Fatal Family Secret. Stream this new drama for free when you register for Philo (start free trial). Full of mystery, murder, and deceit, this new Lifetime movie follows newly prominent lawyer Abby. After being assigned to represent her estranged sister Adrianna—accused of drugging her father by Bianca, his live-in nurse—Abby must balance truth, and sisterly obligation. The plot thickens when Abby’s ex-husband Damon dies under similar circumstances; and she becomes even more enthralled with solving the puzzle and hopefully clearing her sister’s name. As the timeline tightens, Abby must work quickly to discern whether Adrianna is responsible, or if another ghost from their family’s past is lurking in the shadows of this case. Who is the culprit? Find out tonight at 8/7c when Her Fatal Family Secret premieres on LMN.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals Nate Denby's secret connection to dead character

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Nate Denby's secret connection to a dead Hollyoaks character has been revealed. The village's new arrival is actually an undercover cop shirking his responsibilities in an undercover case to find out the truth about a big mystery in his own life. Wednesday's (November 10) first-look episode confirmed...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Kpbs Tv#Kpbs 2#Franciscan#Pbs Org#The Pbs Video App#Ios#Samsung Smart Tv#Chromecast#Vizio#The Wnet Group
wmleader.com

Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendoça Dead at 26 After Fatal Plane Crash

According to a statement from Mendoça’s team written in Portuguese and shared to social media, her plane was on its way to Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where she was scheduled to perform, when it crashed. The artist died alongside her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho and the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, who were identified by name in the statement.
SOCCER
IndieWire

‘Kamikaze’ Review: A Breakout Turn Gets HBO Max’s Melancholic Half-Hour Drama Off the Ground

Before embarking on its eight-episode journey, be warned: “Kamikaze” is fixated on two of the ideas attached to its title you’re likely to think of first: death and flying. The HBO Max original series — the streamer’s first Danish-language original, as well as its first to be commissioned and produced in Europe — revolves around a young woman determined to end her life, in a way similar to how the rest of her family recently died, and opens with Julie (played with pensive purpose by newcomer Marie Reuther) attempting suicide by crashing a small plane in the desert. For those who...
TV SERIES
WOUB

A fresh look at the explosion reveals what led to the disaster in “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws” on Secrets of the Dead – Nov. 10 at 10 pm

Premieres Wednesday, November 10 at 10 p.m. on PBS. In 1937, the Hindenburg airship exploded into flames upon landing and 36 people were killed in the horrifying crash, shocking the world and sealing the fate of airship travel forever. For decades, the exact cause of the Hindenburg’s crash has remained a mystery. Now, recently discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos reveal the unfortunate errors that led to the disaster. More than 80 years later, experts suspect that, had critical construction flaws been fixed at the time, the airship might not have exploded.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
nhpbs.org

secrets of the dead

A decade-long archaeological quest reveals that the oldest stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a much earlier sacred site -- a stone circle built on a rugged, remote hillside in west Wales. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1903. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
TV & VIDEOS
nhpbs.org

secrets of the dead

A fresh look at the science and conditions surrounding the Hindenburg explosion reveals 10 particular flaws that directly led to the infamous disaster in 1937. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Nov 12 1:00 P.M. Sat, Nov 13 2:00 P.M. Sun, Nov 14 3:00 A.M. Sun, Nov...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy