These girls dressed up for Halloween a little early on Oct. 27 during the new North Central Elementary School’s first Red Ribbon Week. Each day that week, students, faculty and staff members celebrated by wearing pajamas on Oct. 25, hats on Oct. 26, “tacky” clothes for Oct. 27 (for which these girls decided to wear their Halloween costumes), “Dressed for success” on Oct. 28, and as book characters on Oct. 29. Teachers also came up with fun and “spooky” activities in their classrooms during the week.

NORTH, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO