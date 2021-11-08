CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Evening Cold Front

Cover picture for the articleOur Monday is starting off nice and clear with temperatures in...

expressnews.com

The warm temps to start the week will give way to a cold front on Thursday

San Antonio residents can expect sunshine and warm temperatures early this week before a cold front moves in and drops high temperatures into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s during the early morning hours of Thursday as the cold front arrives, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Weather
Environment
abc17news.com

Tracking a warm up and the cold front that will end it

MONDAY: After starting in the mid-30s, expect a nice warm up today. Abundant sunshine, and warmer more of a southerly wind at the surface will bring highs back into the 60's this afternoon. We'll see some clouds through the morning, but mostly sunny skies return this afternoon. TONIGHT: Temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
myrgv.com

Another cold front on its way to the RGV

Another cold front will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley later this week and with the front will be increased rain chances. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports scattered to numerous shower and thunderstorms are anticipated for Thursday in association with the passage for the cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
hometownstations.com

A temperature roller coaster this week

Our first snow of the season took place over the weekend as a winter-like chill arrived. That very cold air sticks around for our Monday, but a stout warm-up is in the forecast for midweek!. Much of our Monday is dry with some sunshine breaking out of the clouds. Clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Warming trend ahead; midweek cold front

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with mild daytime high temperatures. Most areas warmed up into the upper-60s and the lower-70s, which is near average for this time of year. Heading into this...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Monday Night: Patchy fog overnight; Some rain with a cold front on Thursday

Tonight: Clouds will clear overnight, but some areas of patchy fog will be possible by morning. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s for most. Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°F. Temperatures will continue to be above normal through Wednesday. Overnight temperatures in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Cold night; Another cold front looming

Clear and cold Monday night, with lows into the mid-to-upper-30s. Sunny and warmer Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. The area continues to warm to near 70-degrees through Wednesday. A cold front moves through Thursday with mountain rain showers, but dry elsewhere and much cooler air Friday into the...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
KATC News

Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

Fair to clear skies will be in place tonight. Light southerly winds will hold our overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. So, not quite as chilly tonight, but still cool. Some patchy fog could be possible in spots first thing in the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To Feeling Like Winter, Get Ready For Temperature Whiplash!

DENVER (CBS4) – After very mild weekend, temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range will soar even higher to start the week. Record high temperatures may be broken Monday afternoon before a blast of winter-like weather quickly arrives for the the middle of the week. Denver’s existing record high temperature for Nov. 15 is 78 degrees set in 1942. That record is likely safe but the metro area should be close and it’s possible other records along the Front Range could fall. (source: CBS) The very warm weather for Monday comes after a very mild weekend for November. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it won’t be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA

