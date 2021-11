PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s something many people have dealt with recently: a shortage of some of their favorite grocery store items. CBS3 looked into how this could affect the holiday season. Grocery shopping these days often involves more than one stop. “Going to like four or five different stores just to get some food,” East Mount Airy resident Cherlisa Smith said. Even then, you might not walk away with everything on your list. “I’m going in here now trying for the third time for the same thing, some chicken breasts,” North Philly resident Dorothy Brown said. Smith says she hasn’t been able to get Lunchables...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO