Updated Nov. 9: Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit that concerns shipping delays on products ordered online. The apparel and footwear brand was previously named a defendant in a lawsuit that was reportedly filed on Oct. 22 by the state of California, County of Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Times reported. According to reports of the civil suit, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón and other lawyers alleged that West’s brand violated a state business code that requires products ordered online to be shipped within 30 days. According to the code, if items are not...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO