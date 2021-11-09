CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, November 8

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Monday, November 1

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Outnumbered - Monday, November 1

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, November 13

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

WATCH: CNN’s Bakari Sellers SLAMS Rittenhouse Judge as Wannabe Fox News Personality

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers tore into Judge Bruce Schroeder over his behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, saying he’s trying out for a gig on Fox News or OAN. On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar asked Mr. Sellers to weigh in on the judge’s behavior during Wednesday’s cross-examination of Rittenhouse, specifically Schroeder’s dressing-down of lead prosecutor Thomas Binger over his cross-examination of the defendant.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Good News and Bad News for CNN. Could We REALLY See the End of the Pandemic? | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021. MEDIA WINNER: CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski. The CNN KFile team dropped their latest investigative report shortly before midnight Thursday, this time focusing on Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake, a longtime Phoenix-area news anchor, has secured the coveted endorsement...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Eric Shawn: Lemons, 2 for $2.49. Yes. In my supermarket

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SHOPPING
Fox News

Did Rittenhouse prosecutors try to ignite a mistrial?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data

Comments / 0

Community Policy