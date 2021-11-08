CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

N2XCY screened cable?

 7 days ago

Hello all, We are working on a project where the cable specified is a N2XCY as it is a screen LV Cable. Do we have a BS equivalent screened cable (armoured) or is this European specification allowed within the UK? As you can see I am not an expert in cables...

