With poems that vanish in smoke, dutch artist lennart lahuis becomes the winner of the second edition of ‘FPT for sustainable art award’, promoted by FPT industrial and in collaboration with artissima fair. the artwork creates a subtle connection between the start of the industrial age and belgium‘s old coal mining complex, combining transport crates, industrial objects and technical drawings of steam machines that were produced in the same very building that now houses the le grand-hornu museums for contemporary art and design. arranged in four different panels, complex object compositions are turned into steam machines as words in water vapor appear and fade to create together the sentence ‘when is it that we feel change in the air’. inspired by poet willem hussem, lennart lahuis contextualizes the short, ephemeral verses into his own misty version.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO