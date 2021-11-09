CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Metallurgist admits faking steel-test results for Navy subs

By GENE JOHNSON
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EykH_0cqiOBCM00
Navy Submarine Fraud FILE - The United States Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Vermont is christened at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., Oct. 20, 2018. A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines. Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Wash., was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File) (Sean D. Elliot)

SEATTLE — (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines.

Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls.

From 1985 through 2017, Thomas falsified the results of strength and toughness tests for at least 240 productions of steel — about half the steel the foundry produced for the Navy, according to her plea agreement, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. The tests were intended to show that the steel would not fail in a collision or in certain “wartime scenarios," the Justice Department said.

There was no allegation that any submarine hulls failed, but authorities said the Navy had incurred increased costs and maintenance to ensure they remain seaworthy. The government did not disclose which subs were affected.

Thomas faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine when she is sentenced in February. However, the Justice Department said it would recommend a prison term at the low end of whatever the court determines is the standard sentencing range in her case.

In a statement filed in U.S. District Court on her behalf Monday, her attorney, John Carpenter, said Thomas “took shortcuts.”

“Ms. Thomas never intended to compromise the integrity of any material and is gratified that the government’s testing does not suggest that the structural integrity of any submarine was in fact compromised,” Carpenter wrote. “This offense is unique in that it was neither motivated by greed nor any desire for personal enrichment. She regrets that she failed to follow her moral compass – admitting to false statements is hardly how she envisioned living out her retirement years.”

Thomas' conduct came to light in 2017, when a metallurgist being groomed to replace her noticed suspicious test results and alerted their company, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., which acquired the foundry in 2008.

Bradken fired Thomas and initially disclosed its findings to the Navy, but then wrongfully suggested that the discrepancies were not the result of fraud. That hindered the Navy’s investigation into the scope of the problem as well as its efforts to remediate the risks to its sailors, prosecutors said.

In June 2020, the company agreed to pay $10.9 million in a deferred-prosecution agreement.

When confronted with the doctored results, Thomas told investigators, “Yeah, that looks bad,” the Justice Department said. She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was “stupid” that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: What the defense in Arbery's killing is arguing

ATLANTA — (AP) — Travis and Greg McMichael said they armed themselves and sped after Ahmaud Arbery because they thought he was a burglar, and they wanted to catch him and hold him until police arrived. When the 25-year-old Black man turned and fought during the chase, they said, Travis...
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Ban on phone ‘spoofing’ expected to become law in Ohio

Have you ever received a call from a familiar number, and it turned out to be a scam caller?. If yes, then you may have been a victim of “spoofing.”. According to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., ‘spoofing” is when a caller sends false information to your caller ID, making the call appear to come from a familiar number or area code.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
WHIO Dayton

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. — (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Authorities prepare for verdict in murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Local authorities are gearing up as the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse draws to a close and the jury will begin deliberations early next week. Closing arguments in the high-profile trial are scheduled for Monday morning in Wisconsin's Kenosha County Circuit Court, followed by deliberations. In advance of the verdict, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized about 500 National Guard troops to be on standby to support public safety efforts if needed, state officials said Friday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy