East Butler volleyball struggled through a 12-game losing skid midway through the season and guaranteed a losing season when the Tigers dropped to 3-14 on Sept. 28. But just when the Tigers could have closed up shop and called it a season, they instead built some momentum at the right time and won five of their final seven. They took that momentum into the postseason where East Butler won a subdistrict game over Twin River before falling in straight sets to Nebraska Christian.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO