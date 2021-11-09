CWhat’s Helping Students Succeed through Huntington Learning Center

Midland College Automotive student Thomas Bolin embodies Mark Twain’s famous quote, ”Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”. “I have always loved tinkering with stuff,” Bolin said. “I enjoy seeing how things work and how they run correctly. My dad used to be a carpenter, and growing up I helped him build houses. Now, I do a lot of hands-on learning every day in MC’s Automotive Technology program at the Advanced Technology Center. I get to meet a lot of new people, which is a great experience for me.”

MIDLAND, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO