CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CWhat’s Helping Students Succeed through Huntington Learning Center

By Nicole DeCosta
Channel 6000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin CWhat’s Portland Host Nicole DeCosta as she learns about...

www.koin.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Free tutoring helps GCS student rebound from learning loss

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools reported a drop in student proficiency scores, connected with learning loss from the pandemic. Guilford County Schools reported a 12 percentage point drop in student proficiency levels between 2019 and 2021 academic years. Say Yes Guilford offers free virtual tutoring for GCS students...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ccxmedia.org

School Spotlight: Park Center Students Learn Inclusivity While Cooking

At Park Center High School students learn to cook with others of different abilities as part of an Osseo District Unified Schools program family consumer science class. The Unified movement originated with the Special Olympics, and now Park Center offers Unified programs in physical education, art, and family and consumer science.
OSSEO, MN
WATE

Knox County Schools Vision Department helps blind students succeed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Vision Department is a small part of the district, but they play a big role in the lives of dozens of blind and visually impaired students. A team of braillist, teachers of the visually impaired and orientation and mobility specialists are working...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Sedalia Democrat

20 Under 40: Helping students through service and reading

When students go into the Smith-Cotton High School library with a question, they will find school librarian and avid book reader Dr. Lorin Blackburn Thierfelder. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwhat#Portland Host#Huntingtonhelps Com
case.edu

Explore student assessment and learning through UCITE’s Assessment Learning Community Fellowship Program

Calling all faculty and instructors who are interested in exploring and expanding their knowledge of student assessment: Applications are open now for the Assessment Learning Community Fellowship Program, facilitated by the University Center for Innovation in Teaching and Education (UCITE). During this seven-week program, participants will delve into the relationship...
EDUCATION
smilepolitely.com

Help Gies College of Business students learn about grocery purchases in C-U

Students in the Business in Action class are partnering with The Land Connection on a project that looks at grocery and produce purchasing in the community. In order to better understand what that looks like in C-U, they are looking for community members to fill out a short survey. All...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
positivelyosceola.com

Win a $4000 College Scholarship from Huntington Learning Center

November is National Scholarship Month and Huntington Learning Center is offering a chance to win a $4,000 college scholarship!. If you’re a high school senior headed to college next year, enter the Huntington College Scholarship Sweepstakes by texting 4000 to 84444. For official sweepstakes rules, click here: https://bit.ly/3yaY63x.
EDUCATION
kingsvillerecord.com

3 steps to remove common barriers to help college students succeed

(BPT) - Whether you're a freshman taking your first college course or a lifelong learner trying to give your career an edge, higher education can help turn dreams into reality. To get the most out of any class, preparation is key. However, many students struggle positioning themselves for success, even before the first session begins.
COLLEGES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MC Automotive Technology student finds way to succeed

Midland College Automotive student Thomas Bolin embodies Mark Twain’s famous quote, ”Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”. “I have always loved tinkering with stuff,” Bolin said. “I enjoy seeing how things work and how they run correctly. My dad used to be a carpenter, and growing up I helped him build houses. Now, I do a lot of hands-on learning every day in MC’s Automotive Technology program at the Advanced Technology Center. I get to meet a lot of new people, which is a great experience for me.”
MIDLAND, TX
districtadministration.com

How wellness and soft skills are helping students conquer COVID learning gaps

“Unexpected learning” is the phrase educators at Sevilla Elementry School West Campus in Phoenix prefer to learning loss as they help students recover from COVID’s disruptions. The shift to remote and online required students to learn some important soft skills that aren’t necessarily taught in classrooms, Principal Jennifer Bunch says.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC12

Helping college students learn to save

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First-time college students learn this lesson quickly: Every dollar counts. A new survey from Bank of America found 61% of college students practice saving, but only 46% actually track their spending. If it’s your child’s first semester away from home, they are learning quickly about the...
RICHMOND, VA
Vanderbilt University News

Dinner series helps students learn what it means to thrive at VU

To provide opportunities for deep discussion of what it means to grow and flourish at Vanderbilt, Dr. Jill Stratton, assistant provost for residential education and associate dean for residential colleges, has hosted a variety of dinner guests and students at E. Bronson Ingram College and Nicholas Zeppos College this semester. The Thrive Dinner Series is part of the larger Sophomore Experience program focused on transfer students and the Class of 2024.
FOOD & DRINKS
cenlanow.com

Social work students put learning into practice at Children’s Home

Louisiana Christian University’s new Quality Enhancement Plan places experiential learning front and center—a new concept for many degree programs. Not so for social work—social work students have been gaining valuable learning experiences outside the classroom to supplement their textbook training for years. Bobbye Roberts, associate professor and BSW program director,...
EDUCATION
catholic.edu

Testing Center Students Help Keep University Safe

Sophomore nursing major Karla Gunera is getting front-line experience with keeping the campus safe from COVID-19 as one of 10 student workers at the COVID-19 testing center located at Millennium South Hall, one of CatholicU’s on-campus testing sites. “I hoped to learn as much as possible about COVID-19 and how...
COLLEGES
Middleburg Eccentric

Butterflies Help Highland Lower Schoolers Learn Life Skills More Project Approach Learning on the Horizon for Students

Highland’s third and fourth graders recently took a trip to Laughing Dog Farm in Delaplane, VA, where they searched for milkweed and monarch butterfly caterpillars. They drew pictures of the animals and plants they observed, planted coneflowers, and played the migration game to learn about real-world threats to monarch butterflies flying South for the winter. That real-world application is an integral part of project approach learning in Highland’s Lower School. The Laughing Dog Farm field trip is the start of a significant comeback for the innovative method of education in Highland’s post-CoVID world.
DELAPLANE, VA
Anniston Star

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center gets marketing help from JSU students

The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center usually lends help to others. Soon, the volunteers there will receive help from a group of students in the form of improved public relations opportunities. On Monday, Jianping “Coco” Huang, assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Management at Jacksonville State University, accompanied 15...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Gainesville.com

UF receives $5 million to help low-income K-12 students learn computer science

The University of Florida will help develop computer science education programs for teacher preparation across the state using a $5 million gift announced Wednesday. Ken Griffin, the founder and chief executive officer of Citadel, gave UF one of four parts of a $20 million gift going to universities to implement CSforED, which is an initiative focused on increasing high-quality computer science education.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy