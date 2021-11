The outlook was rather grim for Wisconsin football at the end of September when the Badgers sat 1-3 after opening the year as a top 25 team. But as it turns out, that didn't faze Paul Chryst and Co. one bit. Wisconsin now sits on a five-game winning streak through the first weekend of November, and there's a chance for that to continue to the end of the year with no ranked opponents remaining on the calendar.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO