Food & Drinks

These are the most hated Thanksgiving foods, survey says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Jackson
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – People will soon gather around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but not everyone will be excited about the dishes on the table.

The Vacationer , a travel website, surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find out which Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most – and the results are a little surprising.

Thanksgiving hosts can reach the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line via TikTok this year

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they dislike turkey, while about 23% said they don’t care for stuffing or dressing. Check out the full list below.

  1. Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike)
  2. Turkey (28.09% dislike)
  3. Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike)
  4. Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike)
  5. Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike)
  6. Coleslaw (21.68% dislike)
  7. Ham (21.23% dislike)
  8. Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike)
  9. Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike)
  10. Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike)
  11. Corn (13.82% dislike)
  12. Carrots (12.08% dislike)

The Vacationer also asked survey participants how many people they will have over for Thanksgiving this year. Nearly 37% said between five to nine guests, which was the top answer.

