CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Two ex-Oklahoma officers convicted of murder for tasering man more than 50 times

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB4gs_0cqiJ6lL00

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been convicted of second-degree murder after they used their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019.

A jury in Carter County, Okla., found 35-year-old Brandon Dingman and 27-year-old Joshua Taylor guilty Friday of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in addition to the second-degree murder charge, according to The New York Times.

The former Wilson Police Department officers are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2 and could face sentences of 10 years to life in prison, the Times added.

Taylor and Dingman responded shortly before midnight on July 4, 2019, to a call involving Jared Lakey, 28, allegedly “acting in a disorderly way.”

During a nine-minute-long incident after Lakey did not comply with verbal commands, Dingman is accused of having "deployed his taser 23 times," and Taylor was said to have "deployed his taser 30 times," court documents indicated.

An affidavit regarding the incident said that body camera footage showed that the victim never struck, grabbed or made any aggressive move toward either Dingman or Taylor.

Lakey became unresponsive shortly after he was taken into custody, dying two days later.

Prosecutors called the use of Tasers "dangerous and unnecessary" and argued it was a “substantial factor" in Lakey's death, the Times reported.

Spencer Bryan, a lawyer for Lakey’s family, said his clients were "grateful to the jury and prosecution for taking these officers off the streets," according to the newspaper.

Shannon McMurray, an attorney for Dingman, called the verdict "a tragedy for everybody," per the Times.

Meanwhile, Warren Gotcher, Taylor's lawyer, added that his client would appeal the decision, claiming Lakey’s heart health played a role in his death.

“No one could look at him and tell that he had that much of a diseased heart,” Gotcher said, according to the Times.

While a medical examiner's autopsy found that Lakey had an enlarged heart and critical coronary artery disease prior to his death, it also reported that the officers’ use of electrical weapons and restraint as contributing to Lakey’s passing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Former Adult Film Star Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Drug-Related Slaying Of Florida Man

A former adult film entertainer will spend a decade behind bars for the murder of a Florida man that took place last year. Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register for her role in the slaying of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, prosecutors announced on Monday. She pled no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
whdh.com

Adult film star sentenced to jail for death of man found buried in shallow grave

(WHDH) — A former adult film star has been sentenced to jail for her role in the shooting death of a man who was found buried in a shallow grave last year. Lauren Kay Wambles, 24, who also goes by Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of felony probation after release in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, WMBB-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tasers#Police#The New York Times#Wilson Police Department
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBJ7.com

Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Henry County was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of a pregnant woman. Thomas McDowell had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two other gun charges for the 2020 death of Krystal McReynolds. She was shot in the face. In court October 20,...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
eastidahonews.com

Federal inmate facing life in prison identified as jailhouse death suspect

REXBURG — Officials have identified the suspect in a jailhouse death as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing on a charge that carries up to life in prison. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Pompa, 26, is the suspect in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey, 62. In an earlier news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Stacey died in a “fight” in the jail on Oct. 10.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjluradio.com

Texas County man convicted of murder in shooting death of Willow Springs man

A Texas County man is found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Willow Springs man. Michael Nugent, of Eunice, was found guilty of the murder of Crue Ridenoure, 30, during a bench trial late last month. He was also convicted of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He’ll be sentenced on January 4.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
The Hill

The Hill

385K+
Followers
45K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy