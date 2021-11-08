CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery Safer Now?

By Tatiana Bido, Features Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Our cultural obsession with butts has only increased over time. We can say it all started with Kim Kardashian, but before her we had J.Lo. Suddenly it seemed, we all wanted a bigger backside and...

The BBL Technique That Lets You Sit Faster, According to a Plastic Surgeon

After the all-important safety conversation, when you research the Brazilian butt lift, a lot of the recovery restrictions revolve around telling patients and prospective patients they cannot sit down drive, or put any type of pressure on the buttocks for up to a month. “This is because many surgeons use the old syringe injection technique when they perform fat grafting to the buttocks,” explains Houston, TX, plastic surgeon German Newall, MD, who performs a good amount of the popular procedure at this facility. Here’s what he has to say about what makes the technique so imperative to the recovery process, as well as the overall well-being of the patient:
Is a ‘Liquid Lift’ for You?

For the oft-discussed treatment of the “Liquid Lift” there’s never a works-for-all approach taken at Chico, CA dermatologist Kafele T. Hodari, MD’s practice—although the end goal of delivering natural-looking results is always a constant. “The treatment is a great way for injectors to assess and rejuvenate the entire face in a comprehensive and holistic fashion,” he says, and offers this inclusive breakdown of who makes for the best candidate, why an emphasis on customization is key for any skilled injector, and what patients can expect.
The Collagen Factor: Why the Precious Protein Is Vital for Scar Reduction

We know collagen as the skin plumper—it’s the thing that helps keep our skin looking healthy and bright. It strengthens skin, provides elasticity and is known as the scaffolding behind our dermis for a reason. So, it makes sense that collagen would have a leading role in scar formation and reduction.
How a Mother of Twins Toned Her Stomach With a 30-Minute Treatment

For those of us who have spent hours doing crunches in the gym, you likely already know that the abdominals are arguably one of the hardest muscle groups to visibly tone. However, with the development of in-office body sculpting treatments, it’s now easier than ever to get more sculpted abs.
Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
If You Want a Sharper Mind, Eat These 5 Nutrients Daily

While there's no single thing that'll keep your mind sharp, certain factors — such as diet — can make a big splash when it comes to building better brainpower. Specifically, eating the right type of nutrients may help protect cognitive function well into your golden years (at the same time, not getting enough nutrients can hinder brain health).
I Did This 10-Minute Workout For Stronger Knees For 2 Weeks and It Absolutely Helped Prevent Knee Pain

After two decades of running, my knees finally started to bother me after I began upping my mileage to train for half-marathons. My PT gave me some exercises and told me to cut down on my running, but come on! I couldn't stop running! I needed it for my mental health. But when the pain was so bad that even walking down stairs hurt, I was forced to stop and I took up rowing instead. But I still had occasional knee pain. I stumbled on this 10-minute workout for stronger knees from NASM-certified personal trainer, Jibby of Studio Jibby, and was shocked that after two weeks of doing it three times a week (which Jibby suggests), my knees truly started feeling better.
DONATED SURGERY

Blasdell resident Brian Barone, 44, center, was the recipient of a donated cataract eye surgery through the Eyes on America Foundation and Atwal Eye Care. The surgery took place in Cheektowaga. Additionally shown above are Jordan Zybczynski of West Seneca; anesthesiologist Dr. John Huebschmann of Youngstown; Sarah Graham of Youngstown; Eyes On America Chief Medical Officer and Cataract Surgeon Dr. […]
Bristol Health now offering plastic surgery

BRISTOL -- Bristol Health this week announced its new service line: plastic surgery. This new service comes as the health group brought onboard Dr. Julia Toto, a plastic surgeon. Toto is a board-certified and fellowship trained plastic surgeon with a primary focus on both reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery of the breasts and abdomen, hospital officials said.
Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
