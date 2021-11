I don’t think it’d be hyperbole on my account to say that this film has given me hope for the film industry moving forward. I’m perfectly aware of the fact that we’re still in a pandemic, but a very selfish part of me loves seeing that movie theaters have been as full as they’ve been since the beginning of 2020. It’s not another Marvel movie that has seemingly resurrected the movie theater, nor any real massive franchise, but a space opera about a book that nobody has either read or could possibly understand from reading. A space opera, at this scale and with this amount of talent both in front of and behind the camera, may have saved the entire film industry as we’ve known it for the last century.

