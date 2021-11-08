CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
Trumann Democrat

Stocks close higher, but indexes still end week in the red

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but the market still ended the week lower as inflation worries weighed on investors' moods earlier in the week. The S&P 500 index added 33.58 points, or 0.7%, to end at 4,682.85. While it closed higher, the benchmark index still ended the week down 0.3%. It was the first weekly loss for the S&P 500 in six weeks.
abc27 News

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but still head for weekly losses

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, but remain on track for weekly losses. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% as of 1:18 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.4%, to 36,052.and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers. Chipmaker Micron Technology rose […]
WDBO

Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. Stocks advanced in most major markets in early trading. In China, a major Communist Party meeting ended with a resolution setting the stage for President Xi Jinping to remain top leader for life. The decision was expected.
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed despite Japan’s stimulus news

Asian equities seesaw amid downbeat stock futures, US Treasury yields. Japan government agrees over $441 voucher to battle the pandemic-led economic woes. China’s NDRC held meeting with property developers and banks in Shenzhen amid debt woes. Tapering, rate hike concerns join Fed reshuffle chatters to weigh on the mood. Asian...
StreetInsider.com

Wall St eyes mixed open on Fed angst; Tesla slides after record run

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a mixed opening on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are expected to start scaling back bond purchases. Major Wall Street lenders including Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co traded mixed, while...
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2035

Facebook's metaverse ambitions could unlock a new wave of growth for the company. Sea Limited is still growing at triple-digit percentage rates despite being worth over $190 billion. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility, and Tesla could have an even more dominant market position in 2035. History is proof...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 2.83% to $1,033.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $210.07 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for 7th session on inflation fears

Gold futures settled higher on Friday for their seventh straight session and second consecutive weekly gain. "Inflation is a very real fear, and the price of gold is reflecting this," said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. Still, gold prices may "fluctuate with headlines related to economic reports and the real threat of inflation" through the end of the year. December gold rose $4.60, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,868.50 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since June 11, with prices up about 2.8% for the week, according to FactSet data.
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
