Video Games

Eternals (a little bit of spoilers), Spider Man Poster, COD Vanguard!

KDWN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we talk some Eternals!, the latest Spider Man Movie Poster, and some Call Of Duty...

San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

How Eternals Post Credits Scenes Change The MCU Forever (SPOILERS)

With Marvel’s Eternals now in theaters, we take a look at what the post-credit scenes could mean for the future of the MCU…. Marvel Studios Eternals saw the Marvel Universe’s oldest superheroes make their cinematic debut, in a breathtaking sci-fi adventure from Academy Award Winner Chloe Zhao. As with any Marvel movie, the credits never quite mark the end of the film. Today I’m going to be talking about the mid and post-credits scenes of Eternals, and how it affects both the Eternals and the wider MCU. Of course, major spoilers to follow so you have been warned.
MOVIES
Observer

Let’s Talk About ‘Eternals’ (Spoilers)

We here at Observer have kept a close eye on Marvel’s Eternals. Our coverage has already ranged from a straight review of reigning Best Director winner Chloé Zhao’s blockbuster, how Eternals differs from previous MCU entries, and when fans can expect to see it on Disney+. But now that the oft-delayed film has finally arrived in theaters, it’s time to dive deeper into its story. We’re talking about its implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, major character decisions, post-credits scenes and more so be warned: spoilers are ahead.
MOVIES
stevivor.com

Avengers finally adds Spider-Man (to PlayStation) on 30 November

Avengers will finally add Spider-Man to its roster on PlayStation from 30 November, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have today confirmed. Spider-Man will be joined by a new Raid, reworked XP systems (certainly as a result of recent community backlash), a new enemy type, new earnable cosmetics and more on that same day.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Shares First Look at Green Goblin

Weeks after Sony dropped the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio finally released the first official teaser poster for the upcoming blockbuster. Similar to an ad released in Australia last week, the official poster adds some more artwork in the background, namely Green Goblin hovering on his glider.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster reveals key villains

We are just over a month way from Spider-Man: No Way Home from hitting the big screen and Marvel has revealed its biggest tease yet about the villains that are set to star in the movie. There have been many rumors about just who the big bads will be in...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Drops NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer (But, It’s Not THAT One)

Today, Marvel dropped a new Spider-Man trailer — but it’s not the one you’re hoping for. No, instead of the highly-anticipated second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the official Spider-Man trailer for the “Marvel’s Avengers” video game has been released. Per one report about the new addition to...
VIDEO GAMES
dapsmagic.com

New Poster Released for Spider-Man: No Way Home Gives Clues to Movie

A new poster was released on Sunday for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In it, there are a few clues as to what will be happening in this movie when it hits theaters on December 17th. The caption for the poster says: “The Multiverse unleashed.” Judging by what can be seen, this certainly seems true.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster Spotted in Public for First Time

Hello, poster! Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) are armed and dangerous in the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures premiered a record-breaking trailer in August — revealing the first look at an unmasked Peter Parker's first encounter with the resurrected Spider-Man 2 villain — but the lack of an official one-sheet prompted some exhibitors to advertise the upcoming attraction with fan-made posters. Until now: a Reddit user revealed what appears to be the first poster for No Way Home spotted clinging to the side of a bus in Melbourne, Australia. See it below.
MOVIES
KDWN

David Dendy, Las Vegas Pastor and Bright Light

Pastor David Dendy stands in front of his congregation every Sunday at Mountain View Presbyterian but took a moment for our podcast. Quick note: David Dendy does not pastor the church I currently attend, but he made a profound influence on my life that he didn’t even know until this interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
heroichollywood.com

‘The Boys’: The Seven Poke Fun At Disney+ Day With Vought+

The Seven from The Boys trolled Disney Plus Day with a hilarious promo celebrating Vought Plus. As we wait for The Boys season three, Amazon continues to put out promo videos to hold us over. Friday was notably Disney Plus Day where we got our first look at several Marvel Studios shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and all the other content heading to the streaming service in the coming years.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Yellowjackets,’ a Pitch-Black Survivalist Drama With a Stacked Cast of Women, Will Crawl Under Your Skin: TV Review

The flashback anchoring “Yellowjackets” is a short horror film unto itself. The first episode opens with a girl running barefoot through a frozen forest, whipping through the trees, stumbling through the snow as piercing shrieks and battle cries echo through the mountains. Just when it seems like her panic might swallow her whole, the ground beneath her feet does so instead. She lands on the sharpened sticks below with a sickening thud, hand twitching as a cloaked figure in pink Converse sneakers shuffles up to view her kill. This pilot episode, which only gets more disturbing from these opening minutes, was...
TV SERIES
9News

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

