Presidential Election

Andrew Yang: "We need to include people from every political perspective"

CBS News
 5 days ago

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang...

www.cbsnews.com

Daily Trojan

Andrew Yang speaks on his new party

Former 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate and 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Yang spoke about his advocacy for universal basic income, his creation of the Forward Party and his previous campaigns at a Zoom event Wednesday presented by the USC Speakers Committee and the Political Student Assembly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Andrew Yang says the two-party system fuels extremism: "The people are losing"

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is harshly criticizing America's two-party political system and closed-party primaries, arguing that they help fuel extremist views on both sides. Yang, who announced in October he was leaving the Democratic Party after 20 years to become an independent, said the process has created incentives for catering to the most partisan constituents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Andrew Yang
conwaydailysun.com

National Perspective: Modern politics is a study in contradictions

For a long while — remember that in politics, two days comprise an eternity — it seemed as if the leaders of the two major parties were girding to fight the last war. Now it seems as if they are fighting to figure out what the last war really was about.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Anderson Cooper: It’s ‘Incredibly Damaging’ for Biden That ‘Members of His Own Party Are Kind of Ignoring Him’

Anderson Cooper, Maggie Haberman, and David Axelrod talked Friday night about how the months of negotiations over legislation have hurt Democrats, particularly in the wake of recent election losses. Democrats have been scrambling to get votes on the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better spending bill for months...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Democrats would be 'wiped out' if midterms were tomorrow

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said President Biden and the Democrats are in "serious trouble" for the 2022 midterm elections, predicting the party's congressional majorities would be "wiped out" if elections were held in the current political climate. Wallace joined the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday to discuss how the recent GOP election victories in November could foreshadow the outcome of the next cycle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Political Polarization#Political System#Democratic#Cbsn
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trentonian

A Progressive Perspective: Courage needed to defeat Donald Trump

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about that memorable scene in the 1976 movie Network where Howard Beale, played fantastically by Peter Finch, urges us to go to the window and scream: “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”. I re-watched Beale’s rant and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
U.S. POLITICS
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

