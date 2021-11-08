Role Models and Mentors – Who needs them?

Sociologist Robert Merton described a role model as, “A person looked to by others as an example to be imitated.” A role model in a simple definition is someone who is looked upon in a good manner, or someone’s “hero”. Idols can be fit for survival, along with being a huge part of humanity. They are influential to our actions and help us understand our true potential. There is a huge variety of “good” and “bad” role models. A bad role model is someone who complains and is uncooperative. They tend to argue, and never learn from their mistakes. A good role model is someone honest and trustworthy. They are kind and work on themselves to improve. Based on who your ideal role model is, your actions will be based on who influenced them.

