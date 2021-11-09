Lawrence Jones: Biden has let America down every step of the way

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”

