CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lawrence Jones: Biden has let America down every step of the way

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Fox News Primetime" host Lawrence Jones Monday blasted the Left for being more concerned with getting Trump out of office than helping Americans. LAWRENCE JONES: Every step of the way, Biden has let America down. The Left was so...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 17

Sheila Luce
5d ago

That is quite obvious. He turned his back on those still stranded in Afghanistan, he plans to pay illegals who broke the law $450k, he has cut off the pipelines but has backed the Russian/Germany pipeline and is begging OPEC for petroleum, he has opened the borders everyone comes in, he has a vaccine mandate which he refuses to put writing because he knows it’s unconstitutional, he goes to a climate change conference over seas with so many people what the Presidential motorcade is 87 cars long plus he sleeps during the conference, he supports parents having no say in their children’s education, hes been a racist for decades but accuses everyone and everything (bridges and roads) that don’t agree with him of being racist etc etc etc the list goes in forever.

Reply
10
Little White Sambo
5d ago

He used Blacks, Hispanics,poor and the weak for votes. Turned his back on the Americans on Day One. Let's Go Brandon 🖕🖕

Reply(1)
18
Blaine Yaeger
5d ago

from day one when shut down the pipelines

Reply
17
Related
KTSA

Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer

I still think there’s time to fit Hillary into that orange jail jumpsuit. Now, before you get your “woke” knickers in a twist, consider what we know. Yesterday, the second arrest of a Clinton associate in the Russian Hoax and more Clinton buddies were named but NOT yet indicted by special counsel John Durham.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#Democrats
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
ENTERTAINMENT
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

664K+
Followers
126K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy