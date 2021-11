This time of year thousands of hunters are in the field trying to harvest meat for the freezer and some of those hunters have served our great country. Hunting with Heroes is a great organization that gives our nations heroes a chance to put their troubles and struggles behind them and get out into the great outdoors. Hunting with Heroes is an organization that was founded in 2013 by a group of veterans that wanted to help other veterans. It's an incredible organization and will be part of the 2022 Thankful Thursday lineup at the Beacon Club in Mills.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO