Colorado State

Staffing situation dire at Colorado hospitals

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Colorado hospitals are full or nearing...

kdvr.com

Comments / 1

EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Westword

See 105 New Colorado COVID Outbreak Sites

The worsening COVID-19 data tracked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extends beyond this week's concerning counts for cases, hospitalizations, deaths and ICU bed availability. The CDPHE's weekly report on outbreaks of the disease show those heading in the wrong direction, too. In the November 10 report,...
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
Axios Denver

Classes canceled in Colorado as COVID fatigue sets in

Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Spike In COVID Cases ‘Still A Mystery,’ Trajectory Could Be Difficult To Predict

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A team of statisticians from Colorado State University that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID-19 cases says the recent surge in cases in Colorado is mysterious. While some cases can easily be tracked back, the overall surge that Colorado has seen in recent weeks hasn’t been linked to one underlying factor. “I don’t know if we will ever know what is causing this spike,” said Dr. Bailey Fosdick, Associate Professor in CSU’s Department of Statistics. Fosdick once spent most of her time studying analytics when it came to social media...
KRDO News Channel 13

What to expect now that all Coloradan adults are eligible for boosters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has made all Coloradans over 18 eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine through a new executive order signed Thursday. This means every Coloradan who is 18 years of age and older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two The post What to expect now that all Coloradan adults are eligible for boosters appeared first on KRDO.
Westword

Colorado COVID Data Worse Than We Ever Expected to See Again

In late 2020, the predominant perception about spiking COVID-19 data in Colorado was that widespread distribution of vaccines would cause rapid improvement during the early months of 2021, with a return to normalcy by the second half of the year. But the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that this pleasant dream hasn't come true.
