Nebraska State

Nebraska reveals restructured contract details for Scott Frost

By Michael Hanich
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced earlier on Monday that Nebraska head coach Scott Frost would be returning as head coach in the 2022 season. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts felt that there was finally progress in the fourth season with Frost as head coach. Shortly after that announcement, reports surfaced that...

saturdaytradition.com

The Spun

Scott Frost Reveals His 1 Main Wish For Adrian Martinez

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is in his fourth – and possibly last – season under Scott Frost. Amid what has been a frustrating season, Frost had one wish for Martinez this season. Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost addressed the numerous interceptions Martinez threw against Purdue this past weekend....
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Scott Frost postgame press conference after Purdue loss: Nebraska coach sounds like he wants to quit

Scott Frost did not inspire much confidence in his postgame comments after Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue. The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ season continued to head in the wrong direction. Their last win of the year came on Oct. 2 after they blew out the Northwestern Wildcats 56-7. They have now lost three straight games following their 28-23 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Scott Frost, Nebraska can make a statement against Ohio State

Scott Frost continues to set records in his fourth season as Nebraska’s head football coach, none of which are positive. Frost has amassed just a 15-26 overall record since taking over the Cornhuskers program in 2018, and his .366 win percentage ranks him No. 20 out of the 26 to ever coach a game in Lincoln. Furthermore, Frost’s Cornhuskers, now just 3-6 in the 2021 campaign, have only three more opportunities to save their head coach from falling into another record — unless Nebraska wins out, Frost will have amassed his fourth consecutive losing season at the helm, something that hasn’t happened at Nebraska since 1958-1961 under Bill Jennings.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit applauds Nebraska, Trev Alberts for decision to retain Scott Frost

Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska athletic department released statements on Monday showing its commitment to Scott Frost as head football coach for the 2022 football season. Frost agreed to a restructured contract, the release states. Trev Alberts on Sports Nightly said the salary will move from $5 million to...
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart weigh in on Nebraska's Scott Frost decision

There have been plenty of opinions on Nebraska’s decision to keep Scott Frost in Lincoln. Two of those came from FOX Sports personalities. Matt Leinart and Colin Cowherd voiced their thoughts on Twitter Monday night after Nebraska announced Frost will be the Cornhuskers coach next year. They both defended the decision despite Nebraska’s record the last few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Forde-Yard Dash: In Keeping Scott Frost, Nebraska Has Admitted Defeat

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where UTSA makes the CFP top 25 this week or we riot:. On Monday, Nebraska (21) waved the white flag, admitted defeat, declared itself a noncompetitor in modern college football. Athletic director Trev Alberts (22) announced that it was bringing floundering Scott Frost back for a fifth season with a “restructured” contract. As part of keeping Frost, a major staff overhaul saw four offensive coaches fired the same day: OC Matt Lubick, OL coach Greg Austin, QB coach Mario Verduzco and RB coach Ryan Held.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

What Scott Frost said as Nebraska prepares for No. 6 Ohio State

Nebraska will need to win out from this point on to make a bowl game. It won’t get any easier to do now that No. 6 Ohio State is coming to town. The Buckeyes are 8-1 against the Cornhuskers all-time. The last time the Cornhuskers beat Ohio State was in 2011, which was their first year in the conference.
NEBRASKA STATE
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska, Scott Frost are Running Out of Time to Find the Answer

Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska needs to dump proven loser Scott Frost as soon as possible

Scott Frost coaches with a loser’s mentality, and that’s why he’ll never be anything more than a loser as Nebraska’s head coach. There’s no longer any reason for Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts to wait around and pretend this is going to change. The writing is on the wall. In flashing...
NEBRASKA STATE

