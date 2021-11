The Senior Advisory Committee is excited about several ideas to improve the quality of life for the island’s senior residents. One of the “most needed” services is that of certified nursing assistants (CNA). Like most other essential services, however, finding qualified candidates can be tricky. Transportation and housing difficulties have made it hard to find qualified caregivers for seniors on the island. Co-Chairs Sandra Kelly and Gail Pierce sat down with The Times recently to describe the problem.

