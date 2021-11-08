CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Geist shares video of Michael J. Fox hug that boosted him during marathon

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn encouraging hug from actor Michael J. Fox helped Willie Geist cross the finish line at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. The "Back to the Future" star popped out of the crowd at the race's 24-mile mark to cheer on the Sunday TODAY host, who was running to raise...

www.today.com

