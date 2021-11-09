CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on $2.5M, 1-year deal

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

KMOV

Cardinals re-sign lefty reliever McFarland

(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals got off to a fast start to the off-season Monday, announcing they have brought back a key relief pitcher from last year's club. The team announced that it has reached an agreement with veteran reliever T.J. McFarland on a contract for the 2022 season. The left-handed groundball specialist joined the St. Louis roster mid-season in 2021 as the Cardinals sought capable help to stabilize a struggling bullpen unit.
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Why Justin Verlander Returning To Astros Would Be ‘Uncomfortable’

The Houston Astros tendered a qualifying offer to Justin Verlander to return in 2022, but it appears a return may not be a warm welcome. Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, hosted a workout for several Major League Baseball teams. He impressed by reaching the high-90s, and even though he will be 39 years old, the two-time Cy Young Award winner certainly still is a desirable free agent.
dailydodgers.com

LHP Andrew Heaney headed to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year deal, source says

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming a report by The Athletic. The Dodgers are placing a bet that the 30-year-old Heaney, who was 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA in 23 combined starts for the Angels and Yankees this year, can take a leap and jump the market after his rough 2021.
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
theScore

Astros, Dusty Baker agree to 1-year deal

The Houston Astros retained veteran manager Dusty Baker on a new one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Baker owns a 124-98 record in his two seasons at the helm of the Astros and led the club to an AL pennant this year. Houston initially signed the 72-year-old to a one-year deal before the 2020 season after A.J. Hinch was suspended and dismissed due to his involvement in the club's 2017-18 cheating scandal.
NBC Sports

Dodgers, LHP Heaney agree to $8.5M, 1-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif.- The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The 30-year-old Heaney...
MLB
FanSided

Why James Conner is the Cardinals future No. 1 running back

In his first season with the Arizona Cardinals, James Conner has proven to the NFL that he’s still capable of being an effective running back. So much so that I’m willing to eat crow on how I thought this signing was back in March. James Conner has been the missing link on the Arizona Cardinals offense this season.
