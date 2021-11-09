CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild temperatures returning

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will hit the mid-60s on...

kdvr.com

NBC4 Columbus

First snow of season, winter preview this weekend

Many awoke to a sprinkling of snowflakes this morning across the Buckeye State, and we could see a little more Sunday morning, now that temperatures have taken a tumble. Residual moisture kept skies cloudy through the day with a few sprinkles. Readings struggled to climb above the low 40s, coupled with a gusty west wind […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
KDVR.com

Breezy and mild Saturday with cold front moving in

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see a very breezy Saturday, but mild with highs well into the 60s, plus winds gusting over 30 mph in the foothills and 45-55mph in the mountains today. A weak cold front drops through this evening. It could trigger a couple of light snow showers...
DENVER, CO
newschannel6now.com

Warming trend into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

