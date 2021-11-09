Mild temperatures returning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
