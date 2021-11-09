Mild temperatures returning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO