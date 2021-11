A U.S. district court judge recently ruled that HHS' efforts to block drugmakers from making changes to 340B discounts was "arbitrary and capricious." On May 17, HHS sent a letter to six drugmakers — AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and United Therapeutics — stating they were in violation of the 340B statute and must immediately begin offering their drugs at discounted prices to hospitals participating in the federal drug-pricing program. The agency said the drugmakers' policies have resulted in overcharges and are in direct violation of the 340B statute.

