Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line will soon have a new boot to add to their winter rotation. The Three Stripes announced today that the latest Yeezy Knit Runner Boot will make its retail debut in the “Sulfur” colorway tomorrow. In addition to confirming the release details, Adidas also revealed that the boot will only be available in North America. The Yeezy Knit Runner Boot features a similar design to its lifestyle counterpart as the base of the upper utilizes a breathable knit material but has been elevated with a nylon ankle collar that’s fastened with a velcro strap on the...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO