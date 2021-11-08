CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingo Rademacher Out at ‘General Hospital’ After Refusing to Comply With Vaccine Mandate

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher is out at the long-running ABC soap opera because he declined to comply with the production’s vaccine mandate. His last episode is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, Variety confirmed. News of his departure comes amid backlash to a transphobic meme and anti-vax...

TVShowsAce

Ingo Rademacher OUT At ‘GH’: When Does His Last Episode Air?

Amid a flurry of social media drama, a new report confirms that Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) has wrapped up his time on General Hospital. Rumors about this supposed departure started swirling a few weeks ago. Now, not only has one media outlet confirmed it, but they have also pinned down when his last episode will air. The belief is that Rademacher left the soap opera rather than get the vaccine.
Deadline

‘General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher Apologizes To Transgender Co-Star, Calls Cassandra James “Absolutely Gorgeous”: “I Don’t Think A Transphobic Man Would Say That” – Update

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher has apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health. In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who might have already exited the soap, addresses a report in Deadline today that two of his General Hospital co-stars, including trans actor Cassandra James, had issued strong condemnations of Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster labeled Levine a “dude.” The original tweet from...
wmleader.com

General Hospital Cast Slams Star Ingo Rademacher Over Transphobic Social Media Posts

“Shame on you” says trans costar Cassandra James, while Nancy Lee Grahn says Igno is “mercifully” no longer part of the cast and Laura Wright condemns his post. Ingo Rademacher has been called out for sharing transphobic social media posts by his “General Hospital” costars — one of whom is also claiming he’s been axed from the show.
soapoperanetwork.com

Ingo Rademacher Issues Public Apology to Trans Actress Cassandra James, Plans to Address Status at ‘General Hospital’ Soon

After sharing a post on Instagram which depicted transphobic sentiments, Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) has issued a public apology to co-star Cassandra James (Terry Randolph), saying, “Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.” He also stated plans to address his status at the daytime drama series at another time. Allegedly he was let go from the series after not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect for all cast, crew and staff on Monday, November 1.
