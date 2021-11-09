How can the Bills BOUNCE BACK? Buffalo needs to FORGET, FIX and FIGHT

Halloween falls Sunday on the calendar, but the Bears must've thought it was last week. Their 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa was an absolute horror show of a game. Only the Jets (13.3 per game) and Texans (13.9) have scored fewer points than the Bears (14.4) this year. Both those teams are 1-6. But here the Bears are at 3-4 — with wins over the 5-2 Bengals and 5-2 Raiders. It's truly fascinating.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO