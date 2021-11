The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have made their first free agent signing of the 2021 off-season, and it wasn’t Clayton Kershaw. According to reports, LHP Andrew Heaney will be (re)joining the Dodgers. Heaney was once traded from the Miami Marlins along with Kiké Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Chris Hatcher to the Dodgers in 2014, only to be flipped to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for Howie Kendrick two days later.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO