Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 8th)

Before the clocks have even gone back, signs of a hard winter are hanging over us. On top of it getting colder, heating bills are on the rise and supermarket shelves are looking bare, so some literal home comforts are much needed right now. Think something soft and reassuring to hide under during these gloomy times. Luckily, London’s chic boutiques and interiors meccas have come up trumps with stylish blankets and throws to snuggle into. Whether you want tactile textures, a cheery print or a woven work of art that will double as a wall hanging when the cold snap has passed, we’ve found something to suit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO