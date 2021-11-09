Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 8th)

Amazon Prime Video presents the fifth episode of Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, which is set in the world of The Boys. VNN's episodes of Seven on 7 will be released the 7th of every month and each will have 7 stories per episode plus a commercial. Additionally, the VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, portrayed by Matthew Edison, will also be a VNN anchor in Season 3 of the series.
This is the Chocolate News Podcast. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show we will be discussing local elections happening all over the country. Joining us today is Special Guest Gwen McFarlin, Chair of the Hamilton County Board of Elections. This week’s episode...
Before the clocks have even gone back, signs of a hard winter are hanging over us. On top of it getting colder, heating bills are on the rise and supermarket shelves are looking bare, so some literal home comforts are much needed right now. Think something soft and reassuring to hide under during these gloomy times. Luckily, London’s chic boutiques and interiors meccas have come up trumps with stylish blankets and throws to snuggle into. Whether you want tactile textures, a cheery print or a woven work of art that will double as a wall hanging when the cold snap has passed, we’ve found something to suit.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
TLC’s I Am Jazz returns for another season very soon, showing fans what Jazz Jennings’ life is like these days. The network recently shared about the upcoming season premiere, but fans aren’t so sure about the show anymore. What are they saying, and why aren’t they interested?. For those who...
Upstate New Yorkers are fiercely protective of Grandma Brown's Baked Beans and will argue with anyone who doesn't like them that they're simply wrong. Since 1937, Grandma Brown's Baked Beans have been served at family gatherings all over Upstate New York but this holiday season, that might not be the case.
Chicago is one of 30 cities where DJ Khaled has launched a new delivery-only chicken wing venture. Khaled is collaborating with REEF, an operator of virtual restaurant brands including David Chang’s Fuku, Wendy’s, and 800 Degrees Pizza. REEF and Khaled claim their latest ghost kitchen, Another Wing, is the “largest restaurant launch in history” with locations opening all at once in three continents, including outlets in Paris and Dubai.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best? Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider. In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
New York's culinary scene is about to get a little Italian-like: legendary Florentine sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio (which translates to "at the ancient wine merchant's") is landing in town with a permanent location on Eighth Avenue and 46th Street. The shop had made a brief appearance on this side of...
A stepdad uses Christmas traditions to earn the affections of his wife’s children in a tale of patience, love, and laughter. Sound like the plot to a new, heartwarming Disney Pixar movie? Close. The Walt Disney Company this week launched its new holiday ad a full [checks calendar] 51 days before Christmas Eve, just in case the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t enough to convince you.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 12th Annual Harlem Restaurant Week is happening now, with more eateries involved than ever before. Some are even stronger now than they were before the pandemic.
For LoLo’s Seafood Shack owners Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young, opening a new location could not have happened at a worse time.
“That was a couple of months right before COVID,” Young said. “So we actually ended up closing that restaurant.”
Leticia Skai Young (credit: CBS2)
The couple refocused their energy on the heart of the business.
LINK: Harlem Restaurant Week | Participating Restaurants
“We like to actually say that it’s locally owned, locally...
Today's Dog Owners Are Tired of Feeding Their Dog Kibble (See What They're Using Instead) Here Are 12 Of The Coolest Gifts For Men In 2021All these items are already selling like hotcakes, and we've secured the best deals in limited quantities. Then it's time for you to break out your wallet and start shopping!
In the heart of the Amazon, where pristine rainforest remains largely untouched by humans, birds are shrinking. For about four decades, researchers collected and measured 77 species of birds at forest camps. They are not the tie-dye-colored parrots many associate with the Amazon. Instead, they’re mostly nondescript birds that researchers described as “drab” and “brown.”
Contributor to the Detroit Free Press and High School Sports Writer Mick McCabe has done the math, and with his predictions, we will finally know how is destined to win the Division Finals in High School Football. Does he favor our local Lakers?. Still deep into the pandemic, movie theatres...
Comments / 0