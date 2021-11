VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release by Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson. “At the beginning of last week, we were reporting a relatively quick rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in our school district. On Wednesday, October 27th, we implemented a two-week mask requirement in both elementary schools as a strategy of decreasing further spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms. This requirement is set to expire at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 10th. Please know a review and evaluation of our plan will be completed on or before November 10th by our school district and an update will be shared via email with all parents.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO