Will Smith discusses his memoir in Apple TV+ original 'The Oprah Conversation'

Will Smith opened himself up in a stunning vulnerable moment in the trailer for his YouTube series where he revealed that he once contemplated taking his own life. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and globally beloved entertainer made the admission during his documentary series, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life. The series chronicles his journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, although there was something else he stumbled upon along the way. “When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically,” Smith says in the preview. “But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.” He then goes on to reference a conversation that he had with his loved ones including his children Trey, Willow, and Jaden and reveals his thoughts about self-harm in a tearful moment: “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.” There isn’t any further context given afterward.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO