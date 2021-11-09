CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith discusses his memoir in Apple TV+ original 'The Oprah Conversation'

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 15th episode of Oprah's intimate interview series, Smith talks about his insecurities, life lessons, public marriage and more as he walks through parts of his new memoir "Will." The clip posted to Apple TV's YouTube channel today shows the award-winning entertainer discuss what he calls "rock bottom."...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
phillyvoice.com

Will Smith says his father's death motivated him to write his new memoir

Will Smith can add author to his critically-acclaimed resume now the actor and rapper's new memoir, "Will," officially hit bookshelves Tuesday. During an appearance Tuesday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith talked about how terrifying it was to write his first book. Quinta Brunson to star as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Will Smith Once Contemplated Killing His Father to 'Avenge' His Mother: Read Excerpt from His Memoir

The story of Will Smith is more complicated than anyone ever knew. In this week's issue, PEOPLE has an exclusive excerpt from the 53-year-old star's revealing new memoir Will, out Nov. 9. In it, Smith lays bare painful family secrets, including a traumatic childhood incident involving his late father, Will Sr., that he says scarred him for years to come.
CELEBRITIES
Soul Screwed Series

Will Smith Talks Unconventional Marriage with Oprah Winfrey

TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, CA.Max Morse for TechCrunch. Willard Carroll Smith Jr., famously known as just Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He is also a father and an interesting topic when it comes to husbands. Smith guest-starred on the latest episode of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation". Oprah had no problem diving right in on the famous actor and his wife's Jada unique marriage. Hunkering down with Winfrey for a 90-minute discussion before the announcement of his new book, "Will." Will Smith praised his wife during the interview as he spoke on what is considered one of the most unorthodox marriages in this century.
Primetimer

Will Smith's new memoir Will delves into The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air jumping the shark and his decision to leave the show

"The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the 'Freshness,'" Smith writes in Will, according to EW. "Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark. Ours was season 5, episode 15, 'Bullets Over Bel-Air,' the one in which I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun. I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never get caught in a cycle of deterioration without having the next thing on tap. The show could easily sustain another season; this was my family; I loved them. But a movie career was now a viable option; I was at a crossroads." Smith writes that a long conversation he had with Fresh Prince guest-star John Amos -- whose Good Times character was killed off during a contract dispute --helped him with his decision to exit the show. Smith recalls Amos telling him, "None of these execs, or producers, or businesspeople, give a sh*t about your family. Do not let them f*ck off all of your hard work and passion. It is your responsibility to make sure these people get to leave this show with some dignity."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith’s Book Tour Rolls On to Los Angeles for Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay About His Career and Fatherhood

Will Smith’s book tour took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night. The 3,400 seat theater was packed to the rafters for the two hour event, as Smith brought his own special brand of smoke to the stage both in the form of pyrotechnics, as well as a fresh verse. Part rap show, part motivational seminar and part sermon, fans hung on Smith’s every word as he opened up about the highs and lows of his life and career, divulging the secrets to his success in Hollywood, as well as some of his darkest moments and deepest disappointments. And as...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

Will Smith opened himself up in a stunning vulnerable moment in the trailer for his YouTube series where he revealed that he once contemplated taking his own life. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and globally beloved entertainer made the admission during his documentary series, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life. The series chronicles his journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, although there was something else he stumbled upon along the way. “When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically,” Smith says in the preview. “But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.” He then goes on to reference a conversation that he had with his loved ones including his children Trey, Willow, and Jaden and reveals his thoughts about self-harm in a tearful moment: “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.” There isn’t any further context given afterward.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

Will Smith opens up about father's abuse in new memoir

Actor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new memoir. In "Will," out November 9, the star describes his dad as a man with dualities. "My father was violent, but he was also at every game,...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Will Smith Reveals Complicated Relationship With His Dad In New Memoir ‘Will’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Will Smith reveals a complicated relationship with his dad in his new memoir “Will.” He says at one point he wanted to kill him. Smith describes his dad as a man who could be violent and was an alcoholic, but on the other hand, the Philadelphia native says his dad was at every game, play and recital and all of Smith’s movie premieres sober.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

Oprah Presses Will Smith About 'Loving In Freedom' With Jada Pinkett Smith

Oprah got Will Smith to open up about his unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith recently, answering some questions fans have had for years. In the latest episode of her AppleTV+ series, The Oprah Conversation, Winfrey sat down with Will Smith to discuss the most compelling parts of his upcoming memoir. Of course, his marriage was a big topic of discussion, with Oprah pointing to a paragraph in which Smith addressed his separation from Jada.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

In Upcoming Memoir, Will Smith Admits He Thought of Killing His Father

Multi-faceted actor and former rapper Will Smith’s highly anticipated memoir will be released Nov. 7. In the book, the Men In Black actor reveals he once had thoughts about killing his father, Willard C. Smith Sr., because he witnessed him physically attack his mother, Caroline Bright. According to People, the 53-year-old artist admitted that he briefly plotted revenge for what the 76-year-old man did to his mom.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hoda and Jenna chime in on Will Smith's revealing interview with Oprah

Will Smith is opening up like never before in his new memoir, "Will." In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, he says that his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith involves finding happiness separately and then coming together as "two happy people." TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discuss the interview, and when it comes to relationships, what works for both of them.Nov. 8, 2021.
CELEBRITIES

