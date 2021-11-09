CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Chegg Inc. - CHGG

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHGG).

The investigation concerns whether Chegg and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of Chegg and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-chegg-inc---chgg-301419094.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

