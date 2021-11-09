CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Zix Corporation

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zix Corporation ("Zix" or the "Company") (ZIXI) - Get Zix Corporation Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Open Text Corporation ("OpenText") (OTEX) - Get Open Text Corporation Report via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of Zix common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $860 million.

If you own Zix shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zixi Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Zix's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.50 per-share offer price adequately compensates Zix's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the offer price is $2.50 below the $11.00 median price target set by analysts following the Company. Indeed, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $12 per share, $3.50 above the per-share offer price.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-zix-corporation-301419082.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SBTX

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Silverback Therapeutics' initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (2) Silverback Therapeutics securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 4, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dresner v. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-01499. Filed in the Western District of Washington on November 5, 2021, the Silverback Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Silverback Therapeutics as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. F/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - FB

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report ("Facebook") between November 3, 2016 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or "the Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CRONOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cronos Group Inc. On Behalf Of Cronos Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report on behalf of Cronos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zix Corporation#Llp#Board Of Directors#Open Text Corporation#Corporate Governance#Weisslaw Llp Investigates#The Company Rrb#Otex#Company#The Company Of 12
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
TheStreet

EHEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of EHealth, Inc. - EHTH

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into eHealth, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EHTH). On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital reported that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Acasti Pharma Announces Annual Stock Option Grants

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced the annual grant of stock options to its employees, executives and directors. An aggregate of 2,077,900 options to purchase common shares of the Company were granted under the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Group 1 Automotive Announces Sale Of Brazil Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Report,("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with 190 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement, Original will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Provides Update On Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, as amended, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Release of this information is pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b). It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BOSTON BEER 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. - SAM

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Cabot Corporation Report declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021. This represents a 6 percent increase from the previous dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, LEVL, FIBK, EBMT; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Purple Innovation, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Purple Innovation (PRPL) - Get Purple Innovation, Inc. Report. The investigation results from inaccurate statements Purple Innovation may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Purple Innovation properly disclosed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GFED Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GFED

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) - Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Report to QCR Holdings, Inc. is fair to Guaranty shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Independence Holding Company Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Geneve

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Independence (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its going private transaction with Geneve. Ademi LLP alleges Independence's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Independence shareholders...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) securities (i) pursuant to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") or (ii) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2020. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Silverback is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops tissue-targeted therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy