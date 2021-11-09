CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones boast a large 13.4 mm dynamic driver for thumping bass

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Infuse your audio with passion when you have the 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones. Boasting a large 13.4 mm dynamic driver, you’ll experience thumping bass for listening to music,...

Gadget Flow

HP OMEN Blast Headset has 360º spatial awareness, 7.1 surround sound, & 53 mm drivers

Ensure you don’t miss a beat on the battlefield with the HP OMEN Blast Headset. Thanks to its 360-degree spatial awareness, which is powered by 7.1 surround sound, this headset makes sure your head stays in the game. In fact, you’ll even hear small details like rumbles and whispers. Designed with a precise 24-bit USB DAC piped to large 53 mm dynamic drivers, this HP gadget gives you what you need to up your game. Moreover, built with a retractable noise-canceling mic, it lets you speak when you want. And it guarantees you aren’t heard when you don’t want to be. Furthermore, it has RGB colorful lights for a fun atmosphere, and you’ll love the comfortable design. Finally, use the OMEN Gaming Hub to manage your equalizer, profile, and more preferences.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Earphone-Equipped Folding Smartphones

The conceptual Apple iPro has been designed by Zarruk Taiseer as an imagined multifunctional technology product from the Cupertino-based brand that would provide users with the ability to enjoy a range of functions in one unified device. The mobile device is imagines as an amalgamation of the iPhone 13 Pro...
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Beats Fit Pro earphones unveiled by Apple’s Beats

Apple subsidiary Beats this week announced the Beats Fit Pro, its most advanced earphones to date, engineered for an active lifestyle with remarkable sonic performance and an innovative wingtip design. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Swanky Master & Dynamic launches its first gaming headset

Premium audio brand Master & Dynamic adds gamers to its client list with the release of its first-ever headset for e-sports, the MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones. Of course, being good for gamers almost certainly makes these cans a solid choice for anyone wanting high-quality noise-cancelling headphones for music and communication, too.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Contoured Adaptive EQ Earphones

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are the latest true wireless audio solution from the brand that's focused on providing users with access to immersive audio performance in a comfort-focused way. The headphones are powered by the Apple H1 chip that enables a seamless setup process, while the wingtip design on the earbuds ensure a snug, secure fit. The earbuds are capable of delivering high-quality active noise cancellation (ANC) along with access to Adaptive EQ that utilizes a microphone inside the headphone to adapt sound for different users.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Consider the Mighty Bass Speaker

Musicians rarely see the huge effect a speaker or cabinet has on their sound, as our relationship to our instrument is way more emotional and intense than with what comes after the output jack. In 1915, Peter Jensen perplexed those who attended his Magnavox speaker demonstration with the amplification of a human voice. The construction of that speaker—a conical membrane and a voice coil in a magnetic field—is principally the same as what we use today, although the Celestion speaker from 1924 looks quite different to what we are used to seeing (Photo 1). The tonal goals in the world of hi-fi speakers are pretty clear: a wide frequency range and high linearity, which is far from what our rigs require.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Wire

Introducing Beats Fit Pro: The Most Advanced and Innovative Beats Earphones Ever

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beats today announces Beats Fit Pro, its most advanced earphones to date, engineered for an active lifestyle with remarkable sonic performance and an innovative wingtip design. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HP M32f FHD Monitor has HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe-certified low-blue light technology

Looking to update with a monitor that’s gentle on your eyes? The HP M32f FHD Monitor features Eyesafe-certified low-blue-light technology. That means you can go about your computer work without worrying about eye strain. Moreover, the technology used in this monitor ensures that the color accuracy stays the same. So you won’t have to sacrifice eye safety for a great display. And, for a sleek look, it’s borderless on three sides, making it an ideal addition to your modern home office setup. What’s more, this display is made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. So it’s a gadget you can feel good about using because it makes use of material that would otherwise end up in the environment. It’s a win for your office and the environment!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mouse offers a quiet, distraction-free experience for work

Enhance your productivity while you work with the Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mouse. Offering a quiet, distraction-free experience with up to 725 hours of use, this computer accessory can help you power through your work. With its subtle form factor, it discreetly moves around your desk and conveniently fits into your backpack. Additionally, this Razer mouse includes 7 independently programmable buttons. So you can work more efficiently by creating shortcuts for your most popular commands. Connect it to up to 4 devices, enabling you to switch between your laptop, tablet, and TV without constantly needing to pair and unpair. This wireless mouse features a scroll wheel that lets you switch between free-spin mode when viewing long webpages for precision. Or use tilt-click mode for horizontal scrolling. Finally, without any cords, you needn’t worry about restrictions during your workday.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard promises a quieter experience with every keystroke

Power through your work tasks with the Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard. Engineered with ergonomic keys and silent mechanical switches, it dampens sounds for a quieter typing experience. As a result, it can increase productivity whether you work from home or in an office. Moreover, this Razer gadget exudes comfort with every tap to reduce finger cramps and discomfort. In fact, the fingerprint-resistant, soft-touch coating provides a luxurious, cushioned feel that makes typing more enjoyable. Best of all, you’ll receive a plush wrist rest to relieve any pressure on your wrists while absorbing the impact of long periods of typing. Furthermore, this wireless keyboard provides three connection options: Bluetooth, wired, and 2.4 GHz. Opt for Razer Hyperspeed Wireless for a fast, reliable connection that keeps your workspace cable-free. This accessory can operate for up to 214 hours, wirelessly.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Rhinestone Earphone Cases

Spanish luxury fashion label Balenciaga has unveiled the 'Glam Earpods Holder,' a bedazzled AirPods case made from shiny brass dressed in dozens of sparkling rhinestones. The release also includes a matching ring phone holder made from the same high-end materials. The Glam Earpods Holder comes with a detachable chain so...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

1MORE ColorBuds 2 Bluetooth earbuds include SoundID technology for personalized audio

Create a personalized audio profile with the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 Bluetooth comfortable earbuds. Equipped with SoundID technology, you can experience a truly personalized listening experience to enjoy music, podcasts, and more with tailored sound. Moreover, these Bluetooth comfortable earbuds feature a 7 mm dynamic driver to deliver a rich and clear sound with low distortion. In fact, you’ll experience music exactly how the artist intended. Furthermore, the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 include active noise cancelation that you can adjust to suit your needs. Or switch to Transparency mode to allow the world in. These buds also include 4 microphones with cVc 8.0 noise cancelation technology to provide crystal-clear calls. This technology even ensures high-quality audio in noisy environments. Finally, Instant Pairing allows you to seamlessly swap between listening to one or both buds.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13 charges your phone and AirPods Pro simultaneously

Keep your iPhone and AirPods Pro topped up with power when you have the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) for iPhone 13. This handy charger powers both your iPhone 13 and AirPods Pro at the same time. What’s more, the instant snap feature clips to your phone when you hold it near the magnetic charging spot. Even better, it has a 5,000 mAh portable charger. Just slide it out for up to 17 hours of additional power. And at just 11.77 mm slim, the portable charger is easy to carry anywhere. When it runs out of battery, simply place it back on the charging station for quick recharging. Meanwhile, the Anker 633 also has an integrated stand. Rotate it horizontally or vertically to view your phone in either portrait or landscape. Then, you can adjust the viewing angle up to 40°. Wireless charging is so convenient with this gadget.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

1MORE ComfoBuds 2 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with Gaming Mode

Using gaming mode, 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 Bluetooth TWS earbuds are capable of syncing the audio with your gameplay on your mobile device. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The ComfoBuds 2 deliver an ultra compact, cordless design, and with a small charging case, the earbuds are easy to carry around....
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OneOdio Monitor 60 professional wired headphones produce hi-res audio with 50 mm drivers

Listen to your music the way it should sound with the OneOdio Monitor 60 professional wired headphones. Providing hi-res audio verification, this headset is ideal for audiophiles, audio professionals, and DJs. In fact, the Monitor 60 was designed with audio pros in mind as it meets reference audio sound industry benchmarks. And it boasts accurate sound reproduction. Using adapter-free cables, it works with pretty much any setup. moreover, it provides single-side monitoring for easy use. And, you’ll love the high-protein-memory ear cups that are comfortable to wear for hours on end. They’re soft and leather-like, fully covering your ears. Furthermore, the 50 mm dual dynamic drivers deliver an incredibly flawless audio experience. Use these headphones for post-production tasks, broadcasting, recording, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ZipCharge Go portable EV charger provides up to 20–40 miles of range in 30–60 minutes

Conveniently power your car wherever you park or live with the ZipCharge Go portable EV charger. If you don’t have off-road parking or rent a property, charging your car can be a torturous task. But this suitcase-size, portable EV charger offers a solution, so you never have to worry about a drained battery again. Most impressively, it provides up to 20–40 miles of range in 30–60 minutes. Simply charge the ZipCharge Go from any plug socket, and wheel it to your EV using the handle where you plug it into the charge port. Moreover, with its sleek, lightweight form, you can store it in the trunk to use for long journeys. Finally, use the Go app to auto-schedule charging at a lower cost, receive status updates, and more.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Dynamic Driver Audiophile Headphones

The OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones are a wired accessory for audiophiles, professionals and DJs alike that will offer them the ability to access premium audio in a simple, straightforward manner. The headset is equipped with 50mm dynamic drivers that are capable of delivering Hi-Res audio for an immersive, flaw-free audio...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Airdrop Gaming Audio Radar LED display lets deaf & hard of hearing players “hear” moves

Designed for deaf and hard of hearing players, the Airdrop Gaming Audio Radar LED display lets them “hear” movement through state-of-the-art LED lighting. Enhancing anyone’s first-person-shooter gameplay, it’s especially revolutionary for deaf gamers. Furthermore, this peripheral gives you a visual cue, so you know the direction and amplitude of sounds. So now you can see where sounds—such as gunfire, footsteps, explosions, vehicles, and more—come from. This helps you react more quickly and accurately than ever before. Moreover, full-hearing gamers will love that this helps them determine sound direction from front to back. Simply attach it to your monitor or TV, and it intercepts the 7.1 encoded audio channels to present the audio through a series of LED indicators surrounding the monitor. And you can fully customize it from full RGB control to zone sensitivity and behaviors. Overall, it provides a more enhanced, all-around improved gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker features an extended range and a louder alert volume

Easily locate your accessories and devices with the Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker. Featuring an extended Bluetooth range of 400 feet and a louder alarm, it helps you to find your belongings easily. Simply attach the Tile Pro 2022 to your backpack, keys, suitcase, wallet, and more. Its discrete form and keychain ring make it compatible with a host of items. Moreover, this smart Bluetooth tracker provides voice-assisted finding with Alexa, Google, and Siri to further help you find your missing items. Best of all, the replaceable battery lasts for up to 1 year, saving you money and energy in switching batteries. Finally, this gadget is available in a 1-, 2-, and 4-pack, enabling you to keep track of multiple accessories.
ELECTRONICS
