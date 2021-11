ATLANTA — Bipartisan momentum for action on mental health in the wake of the pandemic appears to be building ahead of next year’s legislative session. A group of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and both chambers gathered this week at the state Capitol for a press conference, with several declaring 2022 to be “the year of mental health” in a state that is now near the bottom in a ranking based on mental health access.

