Why millions of job seekers aren’t getting hired right now

By Heather Long, Eli Rosenberg, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the United States has a near-record number of job openings and companies complain they can’t find enough workers, some job seekers remain frustrated that they have not been able to get a job despite filling out dozens of applications daily on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter, Indeed, LinkedIn and...

Comments / 0

