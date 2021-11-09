Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch hugs your wrist to absorb sweat and keep hands dry

Clean up to 650 square feet of space with a tiny gadget: the OLOR.COCO lightweight diffuser & air purifier. Truly redefining what an air purifier is, it has a bold design as well as a powerful core. This gadget also boasts antimicrobial properties, inhibiting and eliminating 99.9% of germs. With a beautiful design, it offers incredible tech packed in a small body. In fact, it is scientifically proven to relieve symptoms of respiratory illnesses. So, if you suffer from asthma, rhinitis, allergies, or just frequent stuffy noses, the OLOR.COCO will help. Use it with the OLOR.COCO essential oils, and you’ll enjoy a scent that takes you to the heart of a forest. This nonirritating, all-natural essential oil immerses you in nature. Eliminate germs, relax with the aroma, and take it anywhere. The OLOR.COCO air purifier and diffuser works with all essential oils—including those from other brands—without diluting or damaging them.
Comments / 0