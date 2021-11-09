Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Bulls hype video is pretty good. But can’t say I was expecting to see Nate Robinson or Luol Deng in it. – 8:01 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : BKN (Visitor)
Brown, Bruce
Durant, Kevin
Griffin, Blake
Harden, James
Harris, Joe
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:56 PM
“Who scores first tonight: DeMar or Zach?”
Gonna be a fun one tonight.
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bulls:
Good evening from the United Center. First time here. Nets-Bulls tip in roughly 30. LaMarcus Aldridge, KD and Blake Griffin are all playing in a back-to-back. This is the toughest game of the road trip IMO. Can the Nets make it six in a row? Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Nets starting Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin vs Bulls – 7:37 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bulls Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 24 PPG and 8 RPG vs Chicago over the course of his career.
▪️Nets killer Nikola Vučević has put 18 PPG and 11 RPG vs Brooklyn throughout his career.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:30 PM
Our starters are ready to go.
Zach LaVine’s FG percentage overall is only down less than 5% since the thumb injury. But his three and turnovers? That’s where the tape and brace are causing an issue. Zach talks, and Coby White news.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Coby White cleared for full-contact practices, Billy Donovan says he hopes White returns to the lineup “sooner than later.” – 6:45 PM
“While that is a luxury that he can make plays against anyone, we definitely don’t want to rely on that.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 6:41 PM
All business.
“Very talented team — You look at their team and there’s great balance.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Chicago Bulls. – 6:36 PM
Coby White has been cleared to practice according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 6:30 PM
Coby White cleared to practice. Will practice tomorrow and go out West with team. – 6:30 PM
Coby White is cleared to practice moving forward, Billy Donovan says – 6:29 PM
Reminder as NY teams look to form partnerships as online sports betting moves forward with nine operators. Yankees, Bills, Sabres supported FanDuel, DraftKings, Bally’s, BetMGM bid. Nets supported Fanatics bid, and now must find different partner (barring Fanatics’ future M&A) – 5:10 PM
Vegas believes this is a Bulls win tonight … minus-1.5 right now. – 4:59 PM
Let’s get back in the W column tonight.
Oh, it’s fun to look back on NBA trades. The Magic did well here a mere 8 months ago.
Bulls get:
Nikola Vucevic
Al-Farouq Aminu
Magic get:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Otto Porter
2021 1st round draft pick (Franz Wagner)
2023 1st round draft pick (top 4 protected) – 4:17 PM
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan highlights to start the season
Nets star Kevin Durant and Orlando guard Cole Anthony, out of NYC, were among nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, per the league. Cavs’ Jarrett Allen, a former Net, won the award in the East. – 3:37 PM
