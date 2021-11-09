CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5zPs_0cqhziSF00

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Bulls hype video is pretty good. But can’t say I was expecting to see Nate Robinson or Luol Deng in it. – 8:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : BKN (Visitor)

Brown, Bruce

Durant, Kevin

Griffin, Blake

Harden, James

Harris, Joe

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

Green, Javonte

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola – 7:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

“Who scores first tonight: DeMar or Zach?”

Answer correctly in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a LaVine jersey! – 7:45 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Gonna be a fun one tonight.

🆚 Bulls

📺 @YESNetwork

🕗 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/EfnyuJ8Ngv7:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpUXW_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTsjx_0cqhziSF00

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bulls:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

🔒Bruce Brown

👷🏻‍♂️Joe Harris

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 7:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from the United Center. First time here. Nets-Bulls tip in roughly 30. LaMarcus Aldridge, KD and Blake Griffin are all playing in a back-to-back. This is the toughest game of the road trip IMO. Can the Nets make it six in a row? Updates to come. – 7:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets starting Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin vs Bulls – 7:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First 5️⃣ in Chi: pic.twitter.com/m3ZlDppNuB7:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bulls Game:

▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 24 PPG and 8 RPG vs Chicago over the course of his career.

▪️Nets killer Nikola Vučević has put 18 PPG and 11 RPG vs Brooklyn throughout his career.

▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Our starters are ready to go.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/g4cGrxlpav7:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🖊 @Paul Millsap 🖊 pic.twitter.com/APnmmwTxyi7:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pu4BP_0cqhziSF00

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine’s FG percentage overall is only down less than 5% since the thumb injury. But his three and turnovers? That’s where the tape and brace are causing an issue. Zach talks, and Coby White news.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/…7:22 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zo & Zach clocking in. pic.twitter.com/3Enj5nTGGC7:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQvqR_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMUqr_0cqhziSF00

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Windy City warmups 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/AFnmii99NC7:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKIru_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434Dmx_0cqhziSF00

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With Coby White cleared for full-contact practices, Billy Donovan says he hopes White returns to the lineup “sooner than later.” – 6:45 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“While that is a luxury that he can make plays against anyone, we definitely don’t want to rely on that.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 6:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

All business.

@goatapp pic.twitter.com/eja8qPO6MN6:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lcWF_0cqhziSF00

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Very talented team — You look at their team and there’s great balance.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Chicago Bulls. – 6:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coby White has been cleared to practice according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 6:30 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White cleared to practice. Will practice tomorrow and go out West with team. – 6:30 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White is cleared to practice moving forward, Billy Donovan says – 6:29 PM

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien

Subbing for ⁦@Jason1Goff⁩ on Bulls pre and post tonight starting at 6:30.

Breaking down Bulls vs Nets with ⁦@KendallG13 and ⁦@Will_Perdue32⁩ …and the story of Bill Cartwright’s old Ferrari! pic.twitter.com/0XwzygTL0e6:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244ap5_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008D4l_0cqhziSF00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol!

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/HWgMkVUJiu5:35 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Reminder as NY teams look to form partnerships as online sports betting moves forward with nine operators. Yankees, Bills, Sabres supported FanDuel, DraftKings, Bally’s, BetMGM bid. Nets supported Fanatics bid, and now must find different partner (barring Fanatics’ future M&A) – 5:10 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vegas believes this is a Bulls win tonight … minus-1.5 right now. – 4:59 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Let’s get back in the W column tonight.

@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5xQQqNVpcu4:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1Ypc_0cqhziSF00

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Oh, it’s fun to look back on NBA trades. The Magic did well here a mere 8 months ago.

Bulls get:

Nikola Vucevic

Al-Farouq Aminu

Magic get:

Wendell Carter Jr.

Otto Porter

2021 1st round draft pick (Franz Wagner)

2023 1st round draft pick (top 4 protected) – 4:17 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan highlights to start the season

sportando.basketball/en/bulls-demar…4:02 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Should the Los Angeles Lakers Regret Not Keeping Alex Caruso? – Beyond the obvious yes or no (I give my take), I dive into the logic/frame of reference behind the decision & get some thoughts from people around the league bleacherreport.com/articles/29502…3:40 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets star Kevin Durant and Orlando guard Cole Anthony, out of NYC, were among nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, per the league. Cavs’ Jarrett Allen, a former Net, won the award in the East. – 3:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 is BACK with @LaMelo Ball! 🛸

📹 Watch LaMelo break down the meaning of his tattoos here: https://t.co/TSfxoXnmRk pic.twitter.com/qNIL9aWwCH3:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NjrS_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jMxf_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prPQz_0cqhziSF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txtim_0cqhziSF00

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs LAL 11/8

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out

#AllFly3:06 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Blake Griffin and Joe Harris have started something important for the Nets, as @jshector explains w/ @David Thorpe https://t.co/ijbBsIh0gL pic.twitter.com/jyigiaMA4U2:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgQFU_0cqhziSF00

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
NBA
ESPN

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry put on quite a show for his old college coach from Davidson. The reigning NBA scoring champion piled up 40 points with nine 3-pointers, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
NBA
chatsports.com

NBA Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to take “scary hours” to another level on Sunday night when they try to win their second in a row against the lowly Detroit Pistons on Halloween. I said this on Friday when they played the Pacers, but this is the type of two-game stand...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Same Game Parlay: Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Bulls at Celtics (-2): O/U 216.0. The Bulls and Celtics meet for one of the...
NBA
