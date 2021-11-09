Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Marc Lore made the trip to Memphis with the Wolves. Will be watching with two reps from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Lore has partnered with St. Jude’s on the “Run Rich Run” event with @richeisen – 7:59 PM

first five tonight vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Timberwolves-Grizzlies on a Monday night — Minn. D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverly. Grizz: Ja, JJJ, Bane, Adams, Melton. And I’m betting Beverly’s job is to piss off Ja all night. – 7:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

starting 5 for both sides tonight

Wolves: Beverley, Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, KAT

Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks’ hand might not be 100% but his beard is absolutely ready to go. – 7:55 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant chatting before the game. Several Timberwolves players also checking in with Jarrett Culver. – 7:52 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

So settling in for a Monday night game between Minnesota and the Grizz. Your officials for tonight’s game Bill Kennedy, Dedric Taylor, Leon Wood. And somewhere on the western side of Michigan, @badunclep shivered in the sub-50s temperatures either because of the cold or the crew. – 7:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) is AVAILABLE.

Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment), and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/tRRN5amSit – 7:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Grizz

– JJJ over 5.5 rebs

Wolves are last in NBA in DREB%

– McDaniels under 5.5 pts

Hasn’t scored over 5 in a game (+ wonder if role might shrink)

– Morant under 24.5 pts

Wolves whole plan will be to trap Ja PnRs

– KAT over 8.5 rebs

Too low – 6:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell will play tonight for the Timberwolves – 6:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had great check-in with the doctors and said it was a matter of them and the performance team deciding when it is best for him to come back. – 6:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Good evening Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in as we are set to talk with Taylor Jenkins ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves – 6:14 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tyus Jones has had the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA each of the past three seasons

18-19: 7-to-1

19-20: 5.2-to-1

20-21: 5.5-to-1

This season, @Tyus Jones has 31 assists and 1 turnover — again leading the league.

And fun fact: @Tre Jones is 2nd in the league at 9-to-1. pic.twitter.com/0DxWNIgxE2 – 5:54 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves have lost 4 straight.

The last time the Wolves lost 4 in a row was during Chris Finch’s first 4 games as coach.

And after that 4th game, Finch made a starting lineup change: He took Jake Layman, who had been completely out of the rotation, and made Layman a starter. – 5:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Opposing starting point guards against the Timberwolves in the last four games:

24.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds

🤔🤔🤔 – 4:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves rank last in the NBA in defensive rebounding + the Grizzlies rank 5th in offensive rebounding.

Watch KCP on this play. This is how you guard Ja-Adams PnR but also finish the play w/ a box. KCP doesn’t get rebound in the box score, but he’s the reason Adams doesn’t either pic.twitter.com/Rbjy8JSVNw – 4:03 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Was blessed recently to sit down with Pastor Jessica and my @Hope4Memphis family for Green Chair Conversations here @FedExForum. On Grief, Growth, Grizzlies & Grind City Media!

Watch “A Conversation on Grief and Growth” by @1906icecold on #Vimeo vimeo.com/637616449 – 4:02 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Great news about former #Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders: pic.twitter.com/JBeoiTlvtx – 3:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

How do the Grizzlies relax and regroup after a tough loss?

Jaren Jackson Jr. sits in the hot tub.

Ja Morant sings Kirk Franklin.

Desmond Bane hangs out with his dog Buddha, a Cane Corso. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last two games, Kyle Anderson played 43 minutes and traveled 3.20 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XUoTgZS09p – 2:06 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies assigned Dillon Brooks, Sam Merrill and Santi Aldama and transferred Yves Pons to the @MemphisHustle to participate in a simulated game with Hustle players.

All players will return to the Grizzlies prior to the team’s game tonight against the Timberwolves. – 2:00 PM