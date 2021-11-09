CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5yNh_0cqhzfo400

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Marc Lore made the trip to Memphis with the Wolves. Will be watching with two reps from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Lore has partnered with St. Jude’s on the “Run Rich Run” event with @richeisen7:59 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five tonight vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves

🥷 @Ja Morant

😃 @De’Anthony Melton

🎯 @Desmond Bane

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/8HLVtxpBjq7:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gTPe_0cqhzfo400

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Timberwolves-Grizzlies on a Monday night — Minn. D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverly. Grizz: Ja, JJJ, Bane, Adams, Melton. And I’m betting Beverly’s job is to piss off Ja all night. – 7:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

starting 5 for both sides tonight

Wolves: Beverley, Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, KAT

Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks’ hand might not be 100% but his beard is absolutely ready to go. – 7:55 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant chatting before the game. Several Timberwolves players also checking in with Jarrett Culver. – 7:52 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

So settling in for a Monday night game between Minnesota and the Grizz. Your officials for tonight’s game Bill Kennedy, Dedric Taylor, Leon Wood. And somewhere on the western side of Michigan, @badunclep shivered in the sub-50s temperatures either because of the cold or the crew. – 7:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) is AVAILABLE.

Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment), and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/tRRN5amSit7:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luguV_0cqhzfo400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXiVa_0cqhzfo400

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

stay drippy mane 💧

* @therealjuicyj voice*

@cintronworld | #GrizzFits pic.twitter.com/SqTaLfDPyT6:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XnMn_0cqhzfo400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcPig_0cqhzfo400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aiZK_0cqhzfo400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSRq9_0cqhzfo400

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Grizz

– JJJ over 5.5 rebs

Wolves are last in NBA in DREB%

– McDaniels under 5.5 pts

Hasn’t scored over 5 in a game (+ wonder if role might shrink)

– Morant under 24.5 pts

Wolves whole plan will be to trap Ja PnRs

– KAT over 8.5 rebs

Too low – 6:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell will play tonight for the Timberwolves – 6:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had great check-in with the doctors and said it was a matter of them and the performance team deciding when it is best for him to come back. – 6:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Good evening Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in as we are set to talk with Taylor Jenkins ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves – 6:14 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tyus Jones has had the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA each of the past three seasons

18-19: 7-to-1

19-20: 5.2-to-1

20-21: 5.5-to-1

This season, @Tyus Jones has 31 assists and 1 turnover — again leading the league.

And fun fact: @Tre Jones is 2nd in the league at 9-to-1. pic.twitter.com/0DxWNIgxE25:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFR04_0cqhzfo400

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves have lost 4 straight.

The last time the Wolves lost 4 in a row was during Chris Finch’s first 4 games as coach.

And after that 4th game, Finch made a starting lineup change: He took Jake Layman, who had been completely out of the rotation, and made Layman a starter. – 5:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Opposing starting point guards against the Timberwolves in the last four games:

24.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds

🤔🤔🤔 – 4:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves rank last in the NBA in defensive rebounding + the Grizzlies rank 5th in offensive rebounding.

Watch KCP on this play. This is how you guard Ja-Adams PnR but also finish the play w/ a box. KCP doesn’t get rebound in the box score, but he’s the reason Adams doesn’t either pic.twitter.com/Rbjy8JSVNw4:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RK2Wo_0cqhzfo400

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Was blessed recently to sit down with Pastor Jessica and my @Hope4Memphis family for Green Chair Conversations here @FedExForum. On Grief, Growth, Grizzlies & Grind City Media!

Watch “A Conversation on Grief and Growth” by @1906icecold on #Vimeo vimeo.com/6376164494:02 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Great news about former #Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders: pic.twitter.com/JBeoiTlvtx3:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qpsvl_0cqhzfo400

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

How do the Grizzlies relax and regroup after a tough loss?

Jaren Jackson Jr. sits in the hot tub.

Ja Morant sings Kirk Franklin.

Desmond Bane hangs out with his dog Buddha, a Cane Corso. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…2:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last two games, Kyle Anderson played 43 minutes and traveled 3.20 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XUoTgZS09p2:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RphMs_0cqhzfo400

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies assigned Dillon Brooks, Sam Merrill and Santi Aldama and transferred Yves Pons to the @MemphisHustle to participate in a simulated game with Hustle players.

All players will return to the Grizzlies prior to the team’s game tonight against the Timberwolves. – 2:00 PM

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant’s grizzly warning after stealing OT win vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies started the work week on a high note, as Ja Morant and company rebounded from a road loss to the Washington Wizards last Friday by taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Monday, to the tune of a 125-118 score. The game went to overtime, but when it was all said and done, Morant had the Grizzlies on top to improve their record to 6-4.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Odds, injuries, what to watch for

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to keep the good vibes going as they take on the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on Saturday night. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Odds, injuries, what to watch for. The Wolves are coming off an impressive, wire-to-wire road win over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks...
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Game 8: Magic vs. Timberwolves GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (1-6) at Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba. Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns. For some pregame reading material, check out the Magic’s new City Edition jersey. For some perspective from the other...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jarrett Culver
chatsports.com

Wizards vs. Grizzlies preview: Washington faces Memphis for the first time this season

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Questionable); Davis Bertans (Out); Anthony Gill (Out); Rui Hachimura (Out); Cassius Winston; Thomas Bryant (Out);. Memphis Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards (5-3) will play the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) for the first time this season on Friday night.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview

WHO: Denver Nuggets (4-3, 2-2 on road) @ Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, 2-1 home) HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Out, left wrist) DENVER: Jamal Murray (Out, knee), Vlatko Cancar (Out, hip) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr.,...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from blowout loss to LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Memphis Grizzlies#Timberwolves Grizzlies#Jjj#Bane Adams#Badunclep#Sub 50s#G League Assignment
firstsportz.com

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Line-up-5th November 2021 |NBA Season 2021-22

Read and know about updates on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream. Both teams will go head to head once again only this time with a tied record of three wins and four losses. The Clippers have not had their usual start to the season following their deep playoff run last season.
NBA
SportsGrid

Timberwolves G D’Angelo Russell Practices, Still Questionable Monday Vs. Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell practiced with the team Sunday but remains questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Blue Wire’s Dane Moore. Russell has missed the last two games with a right ankle injury and the Timberwolves will wait it out a bit longer to see if...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a bit of a boom-or-bust team to start the season, but are off to a 5-4 start heading into Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5). Minnesota has been playing without D'Angelo Russell for the past few games due to an ankle injury, but he could make his return to the lineup in the game. The Timberwolves could use the boost in scoring, after losing two of their last three games by 18 and 20 points, respectively.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy