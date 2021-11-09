CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBCN and The American Revolution

wvpublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untold story of the radical underground radio station WBCN, set against the...

video.wvpublic.org

Literary Hub

The Forgotten History of the Brutal, Internecine Battles of the American Revolution

The fighting had been vicious in the Carolinas since the start of the war. And it was the more vicious for pitting not American against Briton, nor even American against Hessian, but American against American. John Adams would say that the American Revolution was in the “minds and hearts” of the American people before it produced the armed struggle between the United States and Britain; what Adams neglected to mention was the degree to which those minds and hearts were at odds, one American against another. In every colony, and then every state, were thousands of men and women who wanted nothing to do with independence.
POLITICS
HISTORY.com

Po’Pay: The Little-Known Pueblo Hero Who Led the First American Revolution

Nearly 100 years before the American Revolution, another war of independence took place on American soil—against Spanish colonizers. Coordinated by Tewa leader Po'Pay, the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 saved Indigenous cultures from destruction under a feudal system that enslaved inhabitants of the region and forced them to convert to Christianity.
POLITICS
richlandsource.com

Local scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution

MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution, each with separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, North Central State College, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield, and pursuing any field of study.
MANSFIELD, OH
Wicked Local

Parson Roby Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution to sponsor Wreaths Across America Project

The Parson Roby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution issued the following press release. On Dec. 18, 2021, at noon, the Parson Roby Chapter, NSDAR (MA0136P), will be sponsoring their first Wreaths Across America Project helping Riverside Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.
ADVOCACY
Ponca City News

Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution announces grant recipient

Body The Frontier District of the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented a $5,000 grant to Survivor Resource Network, Inc. of Ponca City on November 2, 2021, as a part of DAR State Regent Teresa Cales’s Red R.O.S.E. (Reaching Out in Service and Education) program. The program has distributed a total of $25,000 in awards across the five DAR districts in the state to shelters and facilities that serve the survivors of domestic violence. Oklahoma is ranked 20th in the United States for domestic violence. The funding to Survivor Resource Network will help ensure that survivors of domestic violence will not only have their basic needs met, but also the resources and support they need on their journey of healing and selfsufficiency. State Regent Teresa Cales and Frontier District Roberta Chance presented the $5,000 check from the DAR to Survivor Resource Network’s Executive Director, Tara Tyler.
OKLAHOMA STATE
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: The revolution

The Biden plan is a massive expansion of the welfare state and a radical transformation of America, from cradle to Lenin’s tomb. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
POLITICS
Society
inquirer.com

American Revolution Museum puts Philly abolitionist and entrepreneur James Forten at the center of new exhibit

James Forten is not the most well-known of Revolutionary War-era patriots, but his story is an essential American story. Forten was a Black man born free in Philadelphia in 1766 who became rich running one of the city’s great sailmaking businesses. He deployed sailing equipment of his own devising and employed Black and white workers equally.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nybooks.com

Looking Back on Revolution

This article is part of a regular series of conversations with the Review’s contributors; read past ones here and sign up for our email newsletter to get them delivered to your inbox each week. Yasmine El Rashidi is the author of The Battle for Egypt: Dispatches from the Revolution and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TIME

Why Four Black Women Stood Up to the U.S. Army During World War II

Earlier this year, the women of the 6888 th Postal Battalion Directory got a step closer to finally receiving the recognition they deserve. The Senate passed legislation to award the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps (WACs) deployed overseas during World War II the Congressional Gold Medal. The “Six Triple Eight” self-contained postal unit completed the seemingly impossible task of tackling the mail backlog during the final months of the war. Now, activists are pushing the House to move on the legislation to make the recognition official.
MILITARY
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Deletes Tweets About Black Americans, Offers Brief Explanation

He isn't an artist that usually creates controversy on social media, but two tweets fired off by Pressa this week found the rapper on the receiving end of angry messages. Pressa has made headlines over his romance with fellow rapper Coi Leray, but after tweeting about the lack of culture for Black Americans, he was hit with thousands of responses across several platforms.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard’: Film Review

In 1994, the conceptual artist Carrie Mae Weems created a poignant series of prints for Hidden Witness, a Getty Museum exhibition showcasing antebellum-period photographs of African Americans. Using photographs sourced from university and museum archives, Weems crafted a series that commented on the violence of photography and the white gaze in American history. Some of the most distressing images were copies of the Zealy daguerreotypes, the earliest known images of enslaved people. They were commissioned in the 1850s by the Harvard zoologist Louis Agassiz, who hoped they would prove the inferiority of African American people. When Harvard found out about...
VISUAL ART

