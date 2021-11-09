WBCN and The American Revolution

Body The Frontier District of the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented a $5,000 grant to Survivor Resource Network, Inc. of Ponca City on November 2, 2021, as a part of DAR State Regent Teresa Cales’s Red R.O.S.E. (Reaching Out in Service and Education) program. The program has distributed a total of $25,000 in awards across the five DAR districts in the state to shelters and facilities that serve the survivors of domestic violence. Oklahoma is ranked 20th in the United States for domestic violence. The funding to Survivor Resource Network will help ensure that survivors of domestic violence will not only have their basic needs met, but also the resources and support they need on their journey of healing and selfsufficiency. State Regent Teresa Cales and Frontier District Roberta Chance presented the $5,000 check from the DAR to Survivor Resource Network’s Executive Director, Tara Tyler.
