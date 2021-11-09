US Forecast

DENVER (CBS) – After a wet start to the year, moisture decreased along Colorado’s Front Range during this summer as it almost always does. But precipitation has not returned since summer, which is not normal. While the Colorado mountains have seen several snowstorms so far this season, Denver has yet to see the first measurable snow of the season and only 1.03″ of rain has been officially measured in the city since July 1. That’s only 16% of what’s considered normal for the the 19 weeks between July and the middle of November. It’s also a record for the least precipitation...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO