A new lawsuit alleges U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley accepted $973,411 in illegal campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association during his 2018 Senate Campaign. The lawsuit, filed by the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of the gun control advocacy group headed by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, alleges that the NRA illegally coordinated with Hawley’s campaign by funneling money through the political strategy group Hawley uses to help run his campaigns.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO