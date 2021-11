The new legislative boundaries adopted by the Alaska Redistricting Board Friday would keep Petersburg in a Sitka House district. Petersburg would be part of House district 2 along with Sitka, Kake, most communities on Prince of Wales Island, Hoonah, Angoon, Yakutat and several other small towns. It’s close to the status quo but extends the district from Yakutat in the north to the southern tip of Prince of Wales. It would gain Yakutat and Hydaburg but lose Coffman Cove and Whale Pass to the Ketchikan district.

4 DAYS AGO