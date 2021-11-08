CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samantha Power acknowledges a hurdle for U.S. climate change funding for developing nations: Corruption

By David Knowles
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland — Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, said Monday that President Biden’s pledge to donate $3 billion annually to help developing nations adapt to climate change is a crucial commitment, but acknowledged that addressing rampant corruption in countries that will need those funds could...

