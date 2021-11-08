Samantha Power acknowledges a hurdle for U.S. climate change funding for developing nations: Corruption
By David Knowles
AOL Corp
7 days ago
GLASGOW, Scotland — Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, said Monday that President Biden’s pledge to donate $3 billion annually to help developing nations adapt to climate change is a crucial commitment, but acknowledged that addressing rampant corruption in countries that will need those funds could...
UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal.
Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations.
British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power".
But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — Nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact in Scotland on Saturday at talks known as COP26, after nearly two weeks of wrangling on everything from how much to limit global warming, what to say about fossil fuels and whether the worst-hit countries by the climate crisis should be compensated.
Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal […]
At high-profile climate negotiations in Glasgow, rich nations stuck poor nations with a big bill. Wealthy countries responsible for the most planet-heating pollution have reneged on commitments to help developing nations adapt to a warming world. That means delegates and activists from the places most vulnerable to climate change will...
John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
A Georgetown University delegation attended the 26th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), aiming to uplift stories of women’s climate activism around the world. Representatives from the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS) traveled to the conference, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct....
GLASGOW – A new draft agreement for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Friday presses countries to be more ambitious in their plans to tackle global warming, while walking a fine line between the demands of developing and richer nations. While the proposal retained its core demand for nations...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The Philippines has sought financing for seven projects from a U.N. environmental fund to tackle the catastrophic impact of climate change. Yet only one has secured backing since 2016, and it’s not because the $17.3 billion fund lacks cash. Bureaucracy and a blizzard of information requests have...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – The head of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund has joined calls for governments to take on more of the risk of financing climate action, and help the world’s development banks become more flexible in their approach. Policymakers at the U.N. climate conference in...
GLASGOW (Reuters) - The United States is helping achieve climate success in “collaboration, not ... condescension” with other nations, who are further ahead because of “the dark period” of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday. “America is back,” she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating...
The Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS) welcomed USAID Administrator Samantha Power on November 4, 2021, to celebrate USAID’s 60th anniversary and share her vision for inclusive international development. Power’s latest visit to campus—she also spoke at Georgetown’s Own It Summit in 2020—builds on the school’s long-standing relationship with USAID...
Former United States Congressman and staunch conservative will discuss free enterprise solutions to climate change during a Nov. 10 event at Presbyterian College. Bob Inglis, the executive director of republicEn.org, will speak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Chapman Conference Center in Jacobs Hall. The event is sponsored by the College’s Russell Program for Media, Technology, and Society and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
Recent estimates suggested the target would not be met until next year. Richer nations will be able to deliver 100 billion dollars of climate finance to developing countries every year from 2022 – a year earlier than expected, US envoy John Kerry has said. He said the countries would be...
As world leaders gather for the U.N.'s climate change summit this week, some experts say the U.S. should shift its focus on climate change in the interest of national security. Sherri Goodman, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center who analyzes how climate affects policy across the globe, joins CBSN AM to discuss the COP26 conference and its implications.
Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Two island nations battling rising sea levels and extreme weather such as hurricanes are taking a step they hope will pave the way to holding large greenhouse gas emitters accountable under international law. The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda and the Pacific nation of Tuvalu have registered a new...
GLASGOW, Scotland — Speaking during and immediately after a meeting of the High Ambition Coalition, a group of roughly 60 countries that advocate for the strongest possible policies to address climate change at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry hinted Tuesday that major announcements on climate finance are in the offing.
Officials in India gave the world an honest assessment of the challenges presented to those who are truly interested in addressing climate change — as opposed to those who just enjoy political preaching and picking winners and loser. Ahead of the recent Group of 20 summit in Rome, India’s federal...
GLASGOW (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told world leaders on Monday the United States would meet its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50-52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and said the world must help developing nations more to deal with climate change. “Right now we’re still falling...
Comments / 0